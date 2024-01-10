Mixed reactions trail planned conversion of Agodi Gardens to housing estate

The Agodi Park and Gardens located between the popular Premier Hotel on Mokola Hill and the Agodi Government Secretariat in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was formerly called Agodi Zoological and Botanical Gardens. It was created in 1967 for tourists’ attraction and relaxation by people from all walks of life.

Ogunpa flood

For decades after its establishment, the Gardens lived up to its billing until the turn of the decade in 1980. This is when the devastating Ogunpa flood disaster struck. The flooding which caused massive devastation and even a number of lives across the nation’s largest city did not spare the Gardens as almost all the animals caged therein were swept away by the raging flood. Despite promises by successive governments to restore the lost glory of the Agodi Park, it was only finally renovated in 2012 and officially re-opened two years later by the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s government. Before its restructuring and renovation then, Ajimobi’s then Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Festus Adedayo, had said that the garden: “Is sitting on 62 hectares of land in-between the State Government Secretariat and the popular Premier Hotel in the heart of Ibadan. Agodi Gardens was in a sorry state when we first visited the place. It was desolate and empty. Everything was very bad. It had deteriorated so much and it was very shameful to us in Oyo State. “Places like that are in South Africa, Dubai and others. This is what we want to recreate in Oyo State. We want people to come here from all over the world and enjoy themselves in a world-class hospitality centre.” Huge revenue was then injected into the renovation with a section of it being managed by ‘GQ’, an entertainment outfit that provided a bar and restaurant services to people that thronged it. The government provided space for parks, recreational activities for children, picnic spots for visitors, asun and palm-wine joints, and a lake to behold, among other aesthetic sceneries. Visitors paid to be allowed into the garden, thereby generating revenue in order to maintain the facilities. Ajimobi, while performing the re-opening of the reconstructed Gardens in December 2014, had said that it had the potential to generate more than N500 million to the state government annually.

Twist

However, a twist slipped into the arrangement about two months ago when the Oyo State Government, of Seyi Makinde, announced its decision to turn a part of the gardens to a housing estate, a move interpreted by some people as another way of pleasing the rich loyalists of the government. The protesters, who converged on the frontage of the gardens as early as 8.00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, marched from the gardens to the State Secretariat to register their displeasure with the government’s plan. Their grouse was that against the excuse that it was clearing the forest to use part of it to accommodate a housing estate; the government was actually attacking wildlife, and was planning to extinguish the age-long zoological features in the gardens. In the course of their preparation for the protest to the House of Assembly and the Ministry of Lands, some thugs arrived and attacked them, towing away two of their cars parked beside the road to the Oyo State Road Traffic Maintenance Agency (OYRTMA) office in the Secretariat. Upon their arrival at the Secretariat to secure release of their cars, the thugs again descended on them and brutalized and molested some of them, labelling them as being anti-government. Angered by the attack, the protesters, according to Kazeem Olalekan Israel, described Governor Makinde as “an agent of destabilization” who could order miscreants to beat peaceful protesters up even within the Government Secretariat, wondering what could have befallen them if it were outside the premises.

Govt’s defence

Not deterred by the barrage of allegations that trailed the proposal, the state government stoutly defended itself stressing its good intentions contrary to those of its critics. The Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Williams Akin Funmilayo, speaking on behalf of the government, explained that the conversion of the forest to a housing estate was a laudable development that would benefit the people of the state by reducing housing deficit. Aside this, he said that the government has taken the proactive step to convert the forest to a housing estate because the woodland had become a hideout for hoodlums, thieves, kidnappers and perpetrators of many heinous acts, not only at night but also in broad daylight. He noted that the whole expanse of land comprised the Agodi Gardens, office of the Department of Fisheries, and the forest, adding that the portion that belonged to Agodi Gardens is 9.1 hectares, with trees marking the natural division between the garden and the rest of the land, while the fishery department sits on 1.2 hectares of land. Continuing, the commissioner said: “There are three identities here: the garden, fishery department, and forest, which the state government is trying to build on. Agodi Gardens remains intact. But the forest has become a threat, which we have heard and seen. Many people have lost their lives here. Hoodlums and thieves waylay people around the corridor even during broad daylight. Moving from Parliament Road to Premier Junction can be dreadful. “The rest of the forest is 46.63 hectares, which is now being developed into Baywood Estate. There is no directive, policy or instruction from any quarters that says Agodi Gardens should be converted to a housing estate and there is no intention to alter the constructions here. So, the idea that the garden will be converted is a figment of the imagination of the people who refuse to seek the truth. “The reality is that people cannot pass through this road freely between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. without fear because of the high rate of criminality around this corner and there is vast forest to escape into. Thus, the government is justified for trying to add value to the environment by providing housing instead of keeping the forest and allowing it to remain a habitat for criminals, kidnappers, and evil doers in the society. “The government of Oyo State does not have any intention to convert Agodi Gardens to a housing estate. The plan is to upgrade the garden to an international botanical garden, which will serve the people of Oyo State better than it is right now.”

Critics

In spite of this elucidation on the government’s plan, some stakeholders still believe that Governor Makinde’s administration is out to deceive the people, rob them of the entertainment and tourism privilege, and instead enrich the already wealthy ones in the state. To them, when developed into a housing estate, no average person will be able to afford the price of the land in it, let alone afford building the kind of structures such an estate will dictate. A critic, who identified himself simply as ‘Kayode’, told New Telegraph that: “Governor Makinde has come again. That was how he started with a large expanse of land that belonged to the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ile Akede, Basorun, which has now been converted to Lere Adigun GRA. Despite outcry by the Oyo NUJ, led by Comrade Demola Babalola and many other stakeholders that the legacy left behind by previous administrations should not be wasted like that, reasoning that the Broadcasting House through the government could use it to build low cost apartments for the benefit of the staff of the corporation, the government went ahead and converted the land. How many of the average masses were able to afford about N25 million that we learnt then a plot of land was sold? Who bought the lands aside those in power and their cronies?” Another concerned indigene, Oluwatobi, said: “I don’t even know where Makinde wants us to relax any longer. We learnt that he is ready to convert the popular Amusement Park at Bodija also to a housing estate. Why a housing estate that common people cannot afford, all over the place? If he knows that a place like the Amusement Park needs upgrading, let it be to international standards.” A politician, who did not want his name in print, however, suggested that whoever felt the government’s action is not good should approach any court of competent jurisdiction for legal interpretation, and probably to stop the government from going ahead with the Agodi Gardens conversion to a housing estate.