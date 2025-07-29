Mixed Reactions Trail Nwifuru’s Suspension Of 85 Top Ebonyi Officials

Reactions have continued to trail the suspension of 85 senior government officials in Ebonyi State comprising 25 commissioners, 14 senior special assistants (SSAs), 24 special assistants (SAs) and 22 permanent secretaries by Governor Francis Nwifuru over alleged dereliction of duty.

The governor, in a statement issued last night by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, directed the affected officials to proceed on a one‑month suspension without pay for failing to attend an important government function. The suspension, the statement added, takes immediate effect.

According to the statement, the affected commissioners include Engr. Stanley Lebechi Mbam, Prof. Leonard Uguru, Dr. Mathew Nwobashi, Prof. Nwogo Obasi, Hon. Victor Chukwu, Engr. Jude Okpor, Barr. Ikeuwa Omebe and Hon. Chidi Onyia, among others.

Those listed among the permanent secretaries include Dr. Lawrence Ezeogo, Dr. Isioma C. Arunne‑Inyang, Mrs. Rose Ibe, Mrs. Ogechi Nwobasi, Mrs. Anwu Theresa, Dr. Lynda Alo, Mr. Monday Nkwuda and Mrs. Mary Ngozi Otozi, among others.

The statement further directed that the affected officers must not sign any official documents during the suspension period, while commissioners are to hand over to their respective permanent secretaries.

However, a socio‑political group, Ebonyi First Vanguard, has urged the government to review the suspension. Speaking in Abakaliki, the group’s Director‑General, Mr. Monday Eze, warned that the sweeping action could cripple government business in the state.

While noting that the group “totally condemns recalcitrance and indiscipline in all ramifications,” Ebonyi First Vanguard cautioned that in issuing admonitions, reprimands or punishments, care should be taken not to injure the corporate well‑being or image of Ebonyi State. The group described the “unprecedented and massive suspension” as a rude shock, and argued that sidelining about 80% of sensitive government officials at once could expose government operations, ongoing projects and the welfare of residents.