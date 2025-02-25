Mixed Reactions Over Student Loan Disbursement

Share

REACTION As Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) closed the portal for disbursement of loans for 2023/2024 session to kick start applications for the 2024/2025 edition, findings show that beneficiaries are divided over access

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the disbursement of the student loan scheme by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the agency handling the Federal Government education loan.

The Nigeria Student Loan Scheme was introduced by the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government in 2023, as a flagship initiative of his administration in the education sector, aimed at providing education loans to indigent students to improve access to higher education.

Under the scheme, which kicked off in 2023/2024 session, according to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, over N22 billion has so far been disbursed to over 200,000 students across government-owned higher institutions as at the closure of the application portal for 2023/2024.

The Managing Director of NELFund, Dr Akintunde Sawyerr, while disclosing that the 2023/2024 application would close on February 21, 2025, said the application portal for 2024/2025 would open on February 22.

Apart from the loan for the actual school fees disbursed directly to the institutions, NELFUND declared that N12,818,960,000 was also disbursed as upkeep support to 169,114 students in the 2023/2024 disbursement with each beneficiary receiving N20,000 monthly to assist with their living expenses.

Speaking further, Sawyerr, who recalled that in just 220 days, NELFUND received an impressive 364,042 applications with an average of 1,000 applications per day declared that N22,736,960,971 had since been disbursed to cover institutional fees in 240 institutions, directly benefiting 215,514 students.

He said: “As part of our commitment to efficiency, transparency and continuous improvement, we formally announce the closure of the 2023/2024 application cycle on our student loan portal.

This marks a critical transition as we prepare to open the 2024/2025 application cycle. “The 2023/2024 student loan application portal will officially close on February 21, 2025.

We want to reassure all applicants, who have successfully submitted their applications before this deadline, that their applications will be processed in line with our established guidelines. Our team remains committed to ensuring a fair and timely review of all pending applications.”

With a total sum of N32 billion available for disbursement to kick-start the programme, Sawyerr noted that the transition was a necessary step to streamline NELFUND’s operations, align with academic calendars, and enhance the ability to process applications efficiently.

For the 2025 phase, potential applicants have been urged to begin preparation in earnest by collecting required documents, because those who submitted their applications on time are those that their submissions would be reviewed under the Fund’s standard procedures.

Act

The Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2024, was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, on April 3, 2024. Part of the objectives is to seek to guarantee sustainable higher education and functional skill development for all Nigerian students and youths.

It is a new scheme and we are not expecting a perfect situation or process now

Meanwhile, the previous Act, under the Repeal Student Loan Act, 2023, was repealed due to some challenges bordering on governance and management, purpose of the loans, eligibility criteria for applicants, method of application, repayment provisions, and recovery of the loans.

Indeed, the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2024, provided for the establishment of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as a body corporate empowers to provide loans to qualified Nigerians for tuition, fees, charges, and upkeep during their studies in approved tertiary academic institutions, vocational and skills acquisition institutions in Nigeria.

The Fund is also empowered to build, operate, and maintain a diversified pool of funds to provide loans to qualified applicants and ensure access to higher education, vocational training, and skills acquisition.

Under the provision, applicants to the Fund may apply for loans to cover tuition and other fees payable to the school and maintenance allowance payable to the student. For the repayment of loans by beneficiaries, NELFUND shall not initiate loan recovery efforts until two years after the completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Programme, among others.

Launching the NELFUND on July 17, 2024, President Tinubu had stressed the importance of education as a vital tool in combating poverty and achieving national development, even as he noted that education is the greatest weapon against poverty, providing vision, development, and hope.

He stated that without education, conquering insecurity and achieving success is impossible, reiterating that education provides the light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how slow the progress may seem.

While reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Tinubu insisted that the government would continue to invest in education in order to empower the citizens and deploy it as a tool against terrorism, banditry and insecurity.

“If we have successful inclusive and loans that are necessary for our people to get educated and invest in their own lives we would have built a fair society and a promise that we will earn a banner without stain to our children,” he stated.

Findings

After concluding the first year loan disbursement to students across 240 public institutions by NELFUND, some education pundits and stakeholders are expressing concern over exclusion of students from private institutions that are not captured in the loan scheme.

While some are of the views that students in private institutions should not be excluded from benefiting from the loan, others stated that their exemption is a right decision taken by the government. Some scholars argued: “We can tell you that there are super rich parents both in the public and private institutions in Nigeria.

There are also indigent students in both public and private institutions whose parents are below average income earnings, and who continually struggle to make ends meet in order to give their wards university education.

“We are aware that in some Christian-based universities, staff have had to contribute to support some students who, for example, lost their parents to road accidents, or sickness, among others, in the course of their study.

“The mission had had to intervene, or award scholarship to students who could not cope any longer due to unforeseen circumstances. However, the fact that students are in private universities doesn’t translate to rich parents in all cases. We expect the Federal Government to have applied the best global practices on student loan accessibility.”

Meanwhile, findings by New Telegraph, revealed that students of Osun State indigenes in various higher institutions are yet to access the financial support meant to ease their educational expenses or benefit from the Nigerian Education Loan Scheme, despite its commencement last year.

It was gathered that several Osun State indigenes, who applied for the interest-free loan to students in public institutions, covering tuition and other academic-related costs have not received any disbursement.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the National President of the National Association of Nigerian College of Education Students (NANCES), Samuel Oluwaseun Eegunjobi, however, attributed the delay to the late submission of students’ data by the management of their respective institutions.

He explained that while many students had completed all necessary steps to access the loan, their applications were stalled due to administrative bottlenecks within their institutions.

“Several students of Osun State indigenes are yet to benefit because the management of their various tertiary institutions delayed the submission of their data. But everything has been rectified now, but we hope that very soon those who applied will benefit from the loan,” he said.

Eegunjobi, who expressed regrets that the delay in accessing the loan by Osun State students highlights ongoing challenges in the scheme’s administration, but optimistic that with the recent resolution of data submission issues, disbursement will soon commence for eligible applicants. But, speaking with New Telegraph, a 500-Level Law undergraduate of University of Lagos (UNILAG), and beneficiary of the student loan, Yomi Faruq, said the payment or disbursement of the loan is seamless.

“It is without any hindrance, official bureaucracy or bottleneck. As long as a student/applicant provided all the details or requirements such as JAMB admission letter, university matriculation number, name institution attended, year of admission, level, and course offered, among other requirements,” he stated.

Faruq recalled how he registered/applied for the loan through NELFUND in September and got the approval in December, while in that month (December) he received the first payment of N20,000 monthly upkeep support and the second payment in January, this year.

“The process is seamless. The school fees were paid in January to the university. The loan is a good development in the education system,” he added. However, a parent, who confided in New Telegraph, described the student loan scheme as a laudable development as it has gone a long way in reducing the financial burden of parents.

The parent, who did not want his name in print, however, recalled how he initially did not believe in the loan scheme, which he thought would be another hoax. He stated: “Initially, I did not believe in the loan because of my doubt about the scheme. But, I just said let me give it a try, and it has worked out fine. My daughter, who is a Law Sophomore at Osun State University (UNIOSUN) applied for the loan.

“And, when she checked the portal through the PIN given to her the application was successful. Although the school fees had been paid, my daughter and other beneficiaries in the institution have not received the N20,000 monthly upkeep support. That I know, but the loan is accessible. “Apart from the upkeep issue, the process is seamless, and I want to thank the Federal Government for that, and urge NELFUND to sustain the tempo and transparency.”

However, it is a tale of mixedfeelings for some students at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Edo State, who shared their experience with New Telegraph. While some beneficiaries of the student loan in the university expressed displeasure over the hiccups and challenges they faced in accessing the NELFUND loan, others hailed the scheme for its transparency and seamlessness.

Speaking about the loan, Christopher Osagie, a 200-Level student of Biochemistry at the University of Benin and a recipient of the student loan, described the scheme as a good policy of the Federal Government as “it will help those of us who are from poor families to be able to go through school with less struggle.”

But, Osagie’s only worry and challenge is that after the approval of his application and disbursement, the payment does not reflect in his COFA page for him to access hostel accommodation and other items that require evidence of payment of his school fees.

He told New Telegraph: “I applied and my application was approved and disbursement made, but when I opened my COFA page, the disbursement does not reflect on my page, and hence I could not access some privileges such as hostel accommodation, because I don’t have the proof of school fees payment.”

Piqued by the development, Osagie, who said the issue that affected several other students had already been reported to the NELFUND Desk Officer at the university Students’ Affairs Division for appropriate action, and that the Desk Officer informed them that they were already working to resolve the issue.

The students, who noted that he had been receiving the monthly stipend of N20,000 since last year when they applied, said but for the non-reflection of the payment on their COFA page is the only problem they are facing as regarding the loan.

Also, Helen Igbesere, a 300-Level undergraduate of Marketing at the university told our Correspondent that her only challenge is that she has not been receiving her N20,000 monthly stipends regularly. “I am happy with the programme.

My school fee was paid, but the N20,000 monthly upkeep support has not been coming since January,” she stated, saying she had registered her compliant with the NELFUND Desk Officer at the Students’ Affairs Division, where she had been assured that it would be resolved as soon as possible.

Also, another 300-Level student of Department English Language and Literature at UNIBEN, who was captured in the scheme in August 2024, disclosed that the scheme has been a source of succour for his academic aspirations, having lost his two parents in July 2024.

For him, after his parents’ death in a motor accident, the only way he could continue his education was to apply for the loan, which he was initially skeptical about whether the policy is another hoax.

According to the student, who did not mention his name, aside from initial hiccups experienced during the registration, there is no problem except the delay in receiving the monthly N20,000 stipends, a delay which sometimes is from banks. He stressed: “It is a new scheme and we are not expecting a perfect situation or process now.

The scheme is a succour to me since my parents passed away last year. “The NELFUND loan, which I got has since been the source of my upkeep in school. Though we had initial challenges which were later resolved, I am happy, at least, that my school fees have been taken care of.”

More reactions

However, while sharing their experience on the NELFUND loan scheme, some Bauchi State students told New Telegraph that the loan had only been accessed by few students in selected tertiary institutions in the state.

For instance, some students particularly from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) and Sa’adu Zungur University, including Muhammad Sa’idu Rufa’i, a 500-Level Accounting Technology student from ATBU, described the loan application process as “seamless and efficient.” He commended the userfriendly application portal, transparent requirements, and proactive customer support put in place by NELFUND to make the process seamless.

While sharing their experience about the loan scheme, Muhammad Sa’idu Rufa’I; Adamu Idris, a 400-Level Accounting undergraduate from the same university, and Amos Michael, a 400-Level Accounting student from Sa’adu Zungur University, recalled that they received N120,000 as institutional fees and N20,000 monthly upkeep, respectively.

According to Salomi Michael and Augustine Bulus, they had already received N40,000 each as a monthly stipend for two months.

Curiously, they listed some challenges that could hinder students from accessing the loan to include lack of JAMB admission number, wrong filling of the application form, inaccurate bank account details, lack of confidence in the scheme, exemption of parttime students, and other criteria that could disqualify applicants.

However, the students commended the Federal Government for introducing the NELFUND scheme, which to them, has reduced the financial burden on students and their parents, especially those from low-income homes, and thus they appealed for improvement in the payment process and expansion of the programme to benefit more students.

Meanwhile, some applicants from Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, who also expressed their disappointment about the scheme, stated: “We applied for the NELFUND scheme but we haven’t received any update via email or text, while our colleagues in other institutions have been receiving their monthly alerts.”

But, to the chagrin of Usman Shehu, and Jenet Moses both students from Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), the lack of JAMB admission status has been their problem since “they were not admitted through JAMB before gaining admission to our current institutions.”

Some students, whose applications were alleged to be unsuccessful faced similar challenges of failure to provide inaccurate account details, failing to fill out the form correctly during online registration and submitting wrong information, among others.

Added to this, further investigations at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) indicated that the beneficiaries have showered commendation on the Federal Government for introducing the loan scheme, and NELFUND for making the loan process seamless and accessible to students.

For instance, Rebecca Ngozi Emmanuel, a 300-Level student of Sociology at the university, confided in New Telegraph that the process in accessing the loan was not difficult as long as an applicant submits his or her application and it was approved.

“It is only you and the portal. All you do is to fill the form on the portal and submit it as long as you have the required qualifications,” she said, adding that on the genuineness of the Fund, it is not only genuine, but the level of transparency is high.

Also, the duo of Wisdom Abraham and Bob Emmanuel, students of Theatre Art Department, however, confirmed the seamless process, the genuineness and transparency of the Fund, stating that there is nothing that could hinder any student who applies for the loan except he or she fails to provide or does not have the requisite qualifications.

