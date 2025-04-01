Mixed Reactions As Vehicle Inspectors Return To Abuja Roads

Share

There has been mixed reactions among Abuja residents, especially motorists over the return of the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) to the roads after nearly four months of absence. CALEB ONWE reports

Perpetual injunction

The Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) are part of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) in the Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA) as their name implies, these officials who dress in black and white uniform are usually on the roads, stopping and checking vehicle particulars.

In many instances, they impound vehicles that are without the right particulars and impose fines on their owners.

The VIOs, are probably the most hated of the government agencies in the FCT, due to the nature of the job which brings them in conflict with motorists on daily basis.

Towards the end of last year, the VIOs were thrown out of their daily routine by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. Inside Abuja learnt that Justice Evelyn Maha of the Federal High Court in Abuja was the judge who sat on the matter brought to the court against the VIO,s by a human rights lawyer, Marshal Abubakar.

In considering the matter, the judge had ruled and given an order restraining the Vehicle Inspection Officers, from stopping, impounding, or confiscating vehicles on the road.

The court also barred the Road Traffic Services from imposing fines on motorists. The judgment, delivered on October 2, 2024 was in response to the human rights violations complaint filed by the lawyer.

It was learnt that the Judge agreed with the lawyer’s argument that there is no legal basis for the VIOs and its officials to stop, impound, or confiscate vehicles or to levy fines against motorists.

The court, also in its judgment, issued a restraining order against the respondents,( the VIOs) preventing them and their agents from impounding or confiscating vehicles or imposing fines, labeling such actions as wrongful, oppressive, and unlawful. Justice Maha further granted a perpetual injunction to protect the rights of Nigerians, ensuring their freedom of movement, presumption of innocence, and right to own property.

The court, in its judgment, held that: “The 1st (Directorate of Road Traffic Services) to 4th Respondents under the control of the 5th Respondent (Minister of the Federal Capital Territory) are not empowered by any law or statute to stop, impound, or confiscate the vehicles of motorists and/or impose fines on motorists.”

Consequently, the court issued “an order restraining the 1st to 4th respondents, either through their agents, servants, or assigns, from impounding or confiscating the vehicles of motorists and/or imposing fines on any motorist, as doing so is wrongful, oppressive, and unlawful.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents, whether by themselves, agents, privies, allies, or anybody acting on behalf of the 1st respondent, from further violating the rights of Nigerians to freedom of movement, presumption of innocence, and the right to own property without lawful justification.”

The return

About four months later, the DRTS staged a come back. Indications that they would return emerged some time in February when the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) announced that its officials would return to the roads with e-ticketing enforcement for all traffic offences.

Director DRTS, Dr Abdullateef Bello, after a sensitization operation carried out on the new technology driven road traffic enforcement, also disclosed that the Services have appealed the judgement of the Federal High Court.

Bello noted that while the Service, as a law abiding entity, took the necessary steps and appealed the court judgement, which barred it from stopping and impounding offending vehicles on Abuja roads, it has resorted to using technological devices which has legal backing.

He explained that the FCT Transportation Secretariat’s extant laws allows DRTs to use devices in maintaining safety on the roads across the territory.

According to him, the Service has acquired technological devices that will record traffic infractions and immediately or within few minutes issue electronic ticket to the offenders.

He further said that the new system will automatically reduce physical interface between it’s enforcement officers and motorists , but very efficient at tracking and penalising road traffic offences.

Bello disclosed that simulation of the new system and staff trainings have taken place, while every necessary machinery have been activated for the smooth take off of the initiatives.

It was learnt that offenders who refuse to respond to the electronic tickets that would be issued, would be made to pay for it at the point of vehicle license renewal. It was also said that offenders have a system that enables them to appeal the penalty.

He said: “In compliance with the FCT Transportation Secretariat’s strategy of eenforcement and penalty system, the DRTS has today, Monday 17th February 2025, commenced e-ticketing and central booking of traffic offenders.

“And henceforth, all violators of traffic issues will now be booked electronically and they will be served with their tickets for seven days. If they fail to pay the fine, then the vehicle will be impounded henceforth”.

He added that the court case against the service doesn’t stop the new initiatives, as the FCT Minister is by the laws allowed to make regulations on transportation issues.

“But as our core mandate and as the law provides, the law empowers the Honourable Minister to make regulations on transport issues” and we have been saddled with that responsibility to carry out that mandate.

“We are back on the road and we will now impound vehicles only when you fail to pay your fines within seven days. The DRTS will not be stopping vehicles at random now because the devices will select those that are not adequately in line with the position of law, and those are the ones we will be dealing with henceforth”.

Public outcry

Since the return of these dreaded inspectors on the roads, members of the public have continued to react differently to the development.

Some taxi drivers who have axes to grind with the agency have commenced a silent protest against the return. Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the taxi drivers are questioning why the inspectors have to return even when there is a court’s perpetual injunction subsisting against them.

A taxi driver Ezra Okafor expressed shock that the agency disobeyed a court order to resume operations. He wondered why a government agency cannot obey an order of a court. “Me, I am surprised that these people have returned to the roads to extort money from drivers.

“I heard that the court barred them from impounding and confiscating Vehicles, but have started doing the same thing”. Another resident responded by saying that if VIO has appealed the judgment and a stay of execution is applied for, and granted by the court, they can continue with what they have been doing until the appeal court gives its judgment .

Human rights activist

Inside Abuja gathered that the human rights lawyer cum activist who.took the VIO to the court, has also written a letter of protest to FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike over the return of the vehicle inspectors to the roads.

The lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, who expressed disappointment that despite the existing perpetual injunction, VIO have returned to the roads, has asked the Minister to compel them to comply with the court order.

He said, “On account of the foregoing, dear minister, you are hereby required to employ the instrumentality of your good office to restore compliance with the foregoing positive and binding orders pending the final determination of the appeal and cross appeal processes.

“Please note that upon failing to comply with the foregoing request, seven days, commencing from the date of receipt of this letter, we shall take all legal steps to commit you to prison for contempt of the orders of the court.”

