Mixed Reactions As Lagos Lawmakers Dump English For Yoruba

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the utilization of the Yoruba language during the Lagos State House of Assembly’s confirmation process for Commissioner-nominees submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It would be recalled that after 17 out of the 39 names initially submitted by Sanwo-Olu were rejected, he subsequently forwarded a new list comprising 18 names to the House for consideration.

The rejected names were replaced in the new list, and one new name was added to make up the 18 names.

Nevertheless, a video that surfaced online depicted the Speaker of the House, Madashiru Obasa, engaging in discussions and deliberations with other members of the house regarding the confirmation of the nominees in the Yoruba language.

The video has sparked diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media. While some individuals commended the initiative, others expressed the view that it was unnecessary.

yougoexplaino wrote: “I love it even when I am not from Yoruba.”

mbizzzzz wrote: “Wow it’s the Hausa’s that can’t speak English in their states since forever am proud of now, as Almighty Lagos wants to stop speaking English.”

edufunky wrote: “Let us be careful of the kind of information released to the public. No man’s land has been there since. They are trying to force everyone to focus on the last general election results, which saw Sir Tinubu lose in Lagos. They are only planning and getting ready for future elections in Lagos.”

lateef.raji.5688 wrote: “Lagos is Yoruba, if you don’t hear the language, maybe you go back to your state.”

st_casaf wrote: “What’s our business, if they like they should bring in MC Oluomo and his touts to do proceedings.. na their business. It has nothing on us.”

banson_glass wrote: “This is one of the best developments I. South West, since other tribes aren’t appreciate the accommodation, time we tell which state will gain it.”

joeyzaz wrote: “So it is Lagos now, there is nothing like Nigeria, una turn to pass.”

evergreenrecords wrote:“People will have a sense now. It is a total abomination to speak a foreign language in your land.”