Mixed reaction trail reported coup in DR Congo

Various social media reports yesterday indicated that a coup was unfolding in the Republic of Congo. The 79-year-old President, Denis Sassou Nguesso, is in New York, United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

No one yet knows who is behind the coup but local media yesterday pointed to the commander of the Presidential guard. If confirmed, this will be the third coup in Africa this year. The first was in Niger and then Gabon.

However, the government yesterday issued a statement denying the alleged coup. “Fanciful information suggests serious events that are underway at Brazzaville. The Government denies this fake news,” said the country’s Minister of Communication and Media, Thierry Moungalla, on X (formerly Twitter).

“URGENT – Fanciful information suggests serious events that are underway in Brazzaville.”

“The Government denies this fake news. We reassure public opinion about the calm that reigns and invite people to calmly go about their activities,” the minister tweeted.

The country’s president is a former military officer who has been in power since 1997.

In 2015 the constitution was changed to allow the President to run for a third term many observers believed the election process was unfair.

In 2021 Sassou-Nguesso said he was elected for another five-year term.