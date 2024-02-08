Mixed Reaction As Funke Akindele Gets Brand New Car Gift

An event termed “A Toast To Funke Akindele” was held on Wednesday night to honour the actress’s remarkable achievement of grossing over a billion in Cinemas.

The celebration, in collaboration with GAC Motor Nigeria and FilmOne Entertainment, gathered other guest celebrities including Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Ajao, Sola Sobowale, Taaooma, Bisola Aiyeola, Groovy, Timini, Diadem, Adunni Ade, Yvonne Jegede, Simi Drey, Kehinde Bankole, Omowunmi Dada, the cast of “A Tr!be Called Judah,” and many others.

READ ALSO:

The highlight of the event came when Funke Akindele was surprised with a brand-new car courtesy of GAC Motor, adding to the excitement of the evening.

The car gift has however come with a lot of backlash as well as appraisal from netizens.

Reactions as Funke Akindele gets brand new car gift;

Sasha Itota wrote, “Waiting she do wey make Dem dash billionaire car??”

Latifa Chuks wrote, “Well deserved. This woman is a hustler and she’s reaping her good seeds sown. Congratulations Aunty Funke.”

Jagaban YouTube wrote, “001 of Nollywood for many reasons. Absolutely well deserved.”

Deederm Essentials wrote, “Congratulations mama, well deserved. Her resilience and tenacity need to be studied cause it’s too notched.”

Air View Films wrote, “Naija Rich getting richer, poor getting hmmm.”

Hibee Choco wrote, “Wow! She deserves it, Timini well done”.

Watch the video below: