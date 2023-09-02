Mixed Grill On Domestic League Build-Up, CAF Cup Flops

Nigerian football has been on an upward trend in the past few months, especially with the coming in of the Interim Management Committee led by Gbenga Elegbeleye and named by the former minister, Sunday Dare. The IMC brought back hope to the domestic league with its stern measures and also professionalism.

The body also enjoyed the full support of GTI, the strategic sponsor who has been supporting financially through its Nigeria Football Trust Funds initiative. Many anomalies in the league are now a thing of the past. Delay in payment of referees has gone since refs are now paid duly and directly before every match just as all the NPFL teams received take-off grants of N10m each. Last season was generally good even with the abridged format as the tough measures of point deduction for crowd trouble and hoo-liganism helped to sanitize the league.

It was commendable that the league ended same time with that of Europe and other parts but sad that the kick- off is rather delayed. September 9 is the kick-off date but it would have been better to start earlier than now.

Many other African countries including South Africa are already in their season. Sad enough, however, the two teams that qualified for the CAF Champions League crashed out in the very first round of the qualifiers only last weekend. Enyimba, after scoring three goals in a match they lost 4-3 to an unknown Libyan team, Al Ahli Benghazi, failed to score just one goal in Aba. Remo Stars lost to Ghana’s Medema FC 1-0 and they also failed to get the two goals needed to win at home.

They lost on penalties. Insurance were good in the Confederation Cup as they lost 1-0 away to ASO Chlef of Algeria and managed to win on penalties. Rivers United drew a bye in the same competition. The ouster of Nigeria in the CAF Champions League did not reflect the efforts of the league organizing body. It is important to state that the support expected from the Nigeria Football Federation was not there just as it was learnt that Ghana gave out $30,000 to support Medema FC.

There must be deliberate efforts from NFF and the league organisers to end the league early and also start early so that continental teams will have their players in match-fit form. Only during the week, the draw for the new season was held in Abuja with interesting fixtures rolled out including the Enyimba vs Bendel Insurance cracker in the opener.

The interesting aspect of the draw was the revelation that there will be a junior league in the new season where national team coaches can also bank on to pick players for the age-grade teams.

This is an interesting development which the league body must ensure its implementation. Nigeria’s good pedigree is gradually going down in age grade and this innovation might just boost its revival. During one of the meetings in Abuja, it was a shame to see two club officials in the colours of two foreign clubs.

Nigerian teams should strive at making money on merchandising but sadly it is not happening. Not many of the clubs have their original shirts in the market for sale while other items like bags, key holders or even stickers are nowhere.

Rivers United and Bendel Insurance are still in the race for the CAF Confederation Cup. The NFF should support these teams to get into the group phases of the competition and event further. The streaming of the matches online in the new season is interesting and another plus for the league organisers but the ultimate is still to have the games on television in the homes of huge fans of the game.

The financial incentives from GTI is also commendable but more efforts more be made to further ensure good officiating at match venues. It is important to stage the league and be certain that the best team emerges as the winner at the end of the day. Elegbeleye and his team must not allow matches to be played on bad pitches. Any pitch unfriendly to television and poor should not host games and the home team should be made to play elsewhere.