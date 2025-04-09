Mixed Fortunes Hit US Stocks As White House Confirms 104% Tariffs On China

Share

US stocks tumbled in afternoon trading on Tuesday after the White House said it plans to move forward on a threat to add a 50 per cent tariff on Chinese goods in a move that would bring the overall tariff rate on Chinese goods to 104 per cent.

That tariff rate will go into effect at 12:01am ET. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) each reversed gains to fall around 1.8 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slid one per cent, falling about 400 points. Earlier in the session, the index had added over 1,300 points.

“Americans do not need other countries as much as other countries need us,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a briefing. “President Trump has a spine of steel and he will not break.”

Buyers had been wading back into the market after Trump’s fast-moving tariff push spurred a roller-coaster session on Monday, which saw the Dow sink 350 points and the S&P 500 cement a historic threeday loss.

