Mixed Fortunes For NPFL Amid NFF’s System Collapse

The poor run of Nigerian representatives in the Confederation of Africa Football competitions has been a big worry for the followers of football in the country. Year in, year out, Nigerian clubs fall like a pack of cards in the first or the second round of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup. It happens in a swift way such that the country’s representatives fail to enter the league stage of both competitions every calendar year. And so, despite the revolutionary efforts of the current board of the NPFL led by Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, the results remain the same.

The domestic league has witnessed a number of positive changes but it has not reflected in the performances of the country’s representatives on the continent or the country’s national home-based CHAN team, that is yet to prove its mettle in Africa. This term, three of the country’s representatives are already out of the CAF competitions. Kwara United and Abia Warriors crashed out after the very first round. Remo Stars, the winners of the NPFL, also fell to Mamelodi Sundowns 7-1 on aggregate in an encounter that would have edged them to the league stage. In the first leg, Remo Stars lost 5-1 in Abeokuta and went ahead to lose 2-0 in the return leg. They were no match to the South Africans that paraded about six national team players in Bafana Bafana plus two players brought in from Portuguese first-tier teams.

It was reliably learnt that the Remo Stars management sold about seven first team players that won the NPFL title and not many recruitments were effected to strengthen the team. It was a clear business venture with not much efforts tailored towards getting results on the continent. It was observed that there was so much stick for league organisers, the NPFL board, over the ouster of the three teams in the early stage of the CAF competitions. On the other hand, Rivers United scaled the hurdle of the prelims by beating Black Bulls of Mozambique 3-2 on aggregate to reach the group stage.

It was the first time any Nigerian club will book a group stage berth since 2018. Interestingly, not many people saw this positive angle which is a boost to the domestic league. Rivers United, it was learnt, have retained the bulk of its players in the past two seasons and that decision is yielding fruits. NPFL board chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, noted that Rivers United have complied with all the advice given by the league body. “We cannot force teams to retain their players, we can only advise. I am happy that one of the few listening to us which is Rivers United are now making us proud.

I congratulate Barrister Chris Green, the management team and the government of Rivers state. Imagine the money already made with the qualification and that is a big deal. Next season, we expect more teams to qualify because Rivers have opened the doors now for others,” Elegbeleye said. Also, there were other activities of note in the past week. The Super Falcons were in Abeokuta for the second leg match of the Women African Nations Cup qualifier. After a 2-0 win in the first leg in Togo, the Falcons only managed to record a 1-1 draw at home but qualified for the finals 3-1 on aggregate. Sadly, the Nigerian ladies were with the Government House to see the governor a night before the match. The governor doled out N50m to the team and on match day the ladies struggled because of fatigue.

Pure systemic failure. Another failure of the system is the recent downward trend of age-grade teams. After the poor run of the men’s team with poor performance of the U-20s at the World Cup and the failure of the U-17 team to pick an AFCON ticket, the women’s U-17 team, Flamingos also failed woefully at the World Cup. The team lost 4-1 to Canada, 1-0 to France beat Samoa 4-0 and also lost 4-0 against Italy. It was a shambolic performance that reflects poor organization of the football body. It must be stressed that the age-grade teams need more time for training. To assemble these players three weeks to a game is not enough for them to deliver. At this level, the players should be together for not less than six months if not much more for proper understanding and cohesion to confront the opposition. Anything short of this is a failure of this system. Next year is time for yet more U-17 competitions and the preparation must start early. The NFF must work towards ensuring Nigeria bounce back to dominate age-grade football.