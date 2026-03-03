Mixed Feelings Over NELFUND’s Loan Implementation, Disbursement

…as parents, students allege delay in monthly upkeep payment

It’s logical, needful for private institution students to benefit from NELFUND -VC

FG’s intervention scheme a great relief -Students

MIXED FEELINGS Students and parents are expressing mixed feelings over what they described as delay in the disbursement of NELFUND loan, especially the monthly upkeep allowance, calling on the Fund managers to address this anomaly in the interest of beneficiaries and in realising the scheme’s objectives

With the establishment two years ago of the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, which was signed by President Bola Tinubu in 2024, to provide interest-free loans to students in federal and state universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the country, mixed-feelings have continued to trail the NELFUND policy. Reliving and sharing their experiences, parents and students raised concerns over the delay in the disbursement of the loan, and the general implementation of the student loan scheme, under the NELFUND.

This is as they urged the Federal Government to beam a searchlight on the ‘technical glitches’ characterising the loan portal, disbursement process, especially of the monthly student upkeep, a component of the loan scheme.

Some students, who spoke with New Telegraph, claimed that many applicants are being edged out from benefiting from the scheme, even as some stakeholders are calling for expansion of the scope of the scheme to cover private institutions. Meanwhile, the policy was introduced following the challenges confronting students, especially from low-earning backgrounds in pursuing higher education, and the urgent need to address the problems by providing such a lifeline for students to complete their education, and eliminate dropouts in the system.

Curiously, the Federal Government introduced and initiated the student loan intervention, under the Student Loans Act, 2024 to reposition, reform the education sector, and set the tone to address the challenges of students dropping out of higher institutions due to inability to pay school fees. Presently, under the interest-free loans, as of February 10, 2026, NELFUND has so far disbursed over N183 billion in loans to no fewer than 983,706 student beneficiaries across over 262 public tertiary institutions.

The policy covers tuition fees disbursed as institutional fees to the institutions, and N20,000 monthly stipends as upkeep allowance for students’ living expenses which is disbursed directly to the individual beneficiary or successful applicant. The Act also stipulates the repayment window for the loan the would commence two years after completing the beneficiaries National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and secure employment in flexible payment terms to cushion the effects on the students.

Students

On their part, some student beneficiaries of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund in Osun State hailed the Federal Government over what they described as proper implementation of the student loan. A Mass Communication student at Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, Amsat Opeyemi, said the student loan has helped her tremendously in the pursuit of her education.

Opeyemi, who said she did not come from a rich family, and explained that she has been using the loan to settle her tuition fees, stated: “My experience about the NELFUND is that last year April, I heard about it and I decided to apply for it; that was June last year. And, when I applied it took about two weeks before I received the money.”

She recalled: It was early in the morning when I received the alert on my phone, captioned NELFUND from Federal Polytechnic, Ede. I said this is so amazing because I was thinking maybe it is not true. “I tried my luck and it turned out to be a blessing for me. I actually got the first disbursement alert late June last year.

“The total amount of the NELFUND is N300,000 plus. When I applied for the loan the first tranche that was transferred into my account was N77,900, and after that I started receiving the N20,000 upkeep every month. “For me, NELFUND really helped me because I am a student whose parents do not have much to cater for my education. Since I applied for this loan it has been helping me a lot. I am using the money to buy textbooks, handouts, and paying for some of my needs.”

Another beneficiary, Adijat Olusola, a student of Osun State University, Osogbo, said she would forever be grateful to the government for the initiative, even as she lauded the interest-free loan for tuition fees and student monthly upkeep to reduce dropout rate in the system. Commenting on the policy implementation, Olusola applauded the NELFUND initiative for promoting transparency and accountability in education financing.

“I want to sincerely appreciate the policy because it allows students who have paid fees before approval of the loan to receive the refund without any stress,” Olusola stressed. According to the student, the removal of the requirement for guarantors in the process is a development, which as a matter of fact, has removed a major barrier for vulnerable students such as myself.

In Edo State, a 17-year-old Kenechukwu Godswill, a 200-Level Cyber Security undergraduate student of Osun State University, Osogbo, who registered for the scheme in his 100-Level, applauded NELFUND, saying that the programme, has offered him the opportunity to study with ease. Godswill told New Telegraph that coming from an average family background where his parents struggle to meet his education needs and that of his other siblings; the intervention has been a great relief.

“The programme has offered me the opportunity to study with ease. I no longer bother about school fees or my upkeep. What my parents now worry about is my accommodation and other expenses, such as textbooks. I am happy because I know how difficult it was for my elder sister, who could not benefit from the programme in her university days.

I thank President Bola Tinubu for the NELFUND policy,” he said. Again, Ivy Igbinovia, a 100-Level Microbiology student at the University of Benin, who also lauded the scheme, said her parents were initially skeptical about her being registered for the loan, but later had to change their minds last year when NELFUND portal was opened.

The student, who recalled that she had already received both her tuition fees and upkeep allowance, stated: “I am a 100-Level Microbiology student at the UNIBEN. I enrolled last year for NELFUND, but initially my parents were skeptical about the loan because they thought repaying it could be a burden for me in future. “However, they later changed their minds and I registered for it because I still have younger siblings who are in secondary school. Now, my parents could take proper care of them.”

Meanwhile, some student beneficiaries in Sokoto State University shared their experiences about the NELFUND loan, as they highlighted the challenges and benefits of the policy. For instance, a student in the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences at Sokoto State University, highlighted the benefits of the NELFUND loan, which according to him, include payment of course registration fees and buying of learning materials.

Despite this, he noted that as beneficiaries they face challenges such as delayed payments of the monthly allowance. Also, Amina Isa, a Microbiology student, who said she has benefited greatly from the loan, however lauded the initiative, stating that the monthly upkeep helped significantly to reduce cases of theft in their hostels.

Now, the students are calling for NELFUND to address some nagging issues such as refunding of school fees already paid by the university management, as well as the difficulties faced by some students in applying for the loan due to loss or theft of phones and hacking of emails. Meanwhile, several beneficiaries of NELFUND in institutions in Ekiti State expressed dismay over what they described as “technical hitches” facing the disbursement of the loan, especially the students’ monthly upkeep allowance.

Despite the students decrying the challenges affecting their prompt accessibility of the NELFUND loan, however, lauded the government on the initiative, calling on the relevant authorities to address the challenges for the opportunity to cut across. For instance, Bosede Akinola, a 200-Level, Mass Communication undergraduate of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), while sharing her experience with New Telegraph, described the loan as an immense benefit. “It is an opportunity and grace that is still keeping me in school.

And, I have the confidence that with the loan initiative, I will be able to complete my studies since I am from an average family background.” Another student at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Grace Olaifa, lauded the initiative, but expressed displeasure over the technical challenges they face on the application portal. Also, some students of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) frowned at the disbursement of the student loan, which is said to be currently at its third batch in the institution, as many of them were not considered in their applications.

At the Choba Campus of the university, many students, who have benefitted from the scheme, commended the Federal Government for introducing the loan programme, which they noted has continued to serve as a lifeline to several students who would have dropped out of the system. In fact, an official source at the university, told New Telegraph that more than 497 students recently benefitted from the loan, with the disbursement a total of ₦53,705,159 that NELFUND disbursed to the institution. As a beneficiary, a 300-Level Medicine and Surgery student at the College of Health Sciences said he was able to pay his tuition fees through NELFUND money he received in the second batch of the programme at the university.

“I can confidently tell you that I have received the NELFUND money. I used it to cover my tuition fees, and I really appreciate the gesture by the government,” he said. He appealed to the government to widen the scope to enable more students to benefit from the scheme, even as he noted that some of the students were being considered as ineligible for the loan by the agency. The medical student recalled that his colleague in another department was denied the loan which he would have used to cover his tuition fees and upkeep, lamenting that the denial is affecting him negatively.

Another beneficiary in his 200-Level studying Electrical/ Electronic Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering, who also declined to mention his name, said he had already paid his tuition fees before the fund has been disbursed. At the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, it is a different story as some of the students bemoaned the alleged poor handling of the NELFUND loan in the institution.

Many of the students complained that despite applying for the loan, nothing came out of it as only seven students benefitted from the scheme a year after it was introduced. Though they noted that by late 2025, and early this year, the number of beneficiaries had increased slightly, it was not enough to truly call the scheme a success story in the polytechnic. According to an official source, who spoke with Our Correspondent, students of the institution have been complaining of neglect by the NELFUND and Federal Government, but appealed to the government to address the situation in order to change this poor narrative.

In Kogi State, no fewer than 842 students of Kogi State University, Kabba, had received the NELFUND institutional disbursement for the tuition fees and upkeep. Reliving their experience and impact of the student loan scheme, they expressed delight that the loan has relieved the burden of tuition fees, upkeep and research costs. Under NELFUND, the university, it was gathered, had so far received the disbursement of a total of ₦71.46million to no fewer than 652 students as institutional disbursement with monthly upkeep of N20,000 per beneficiary.

The loan disbursements, the students stated, shows NELFUND’s growing reach in the state, as it has not only served as a great relief to parents, but has also given students financial breathing and kept them on track for graduation. Sharing his experience, an undergraduate of Electronic and Electrical Engineering at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa in Ondo State, Victor Akinpelu, said NELFUND has come as rescue pills for him and his father, due to the family’s financial hardship.

Victor, an indigene of Oyo State, while praising the Federal Government for the student loan initiative, narrated that the family’s financial situation was so serious that his father could hardly raise the N205,000 charged to pay his school fees. He recalled that though he had applied for the loan, but which has not been disbursed, he was allowed by the university management to write the ongoing semester examinations based on the NELFUND application he presented that is still awaiting disbursement.

Victor said: “I would not have been allowed to write my ongoing semester exam if not for the NELFUND application that I have filled and submitted. I thank the Federal Government for this. Some of my colleagues have got their school fees and the monthly allowance paid by NELFUND. I am optimistic that mine will also be paid,” he said. Similarly, some student beneficiaries in institutions in Benue State have commended the Federal Government over NELFUND scheme, even as they raised concerns over the disbursement and implementation of the policy.

The students, while sharing their experiences, lauded the scheme for facilitating access to education, but at the same token expressed resentment that the scheme is facing significant challenges and hurdles in the area of delays in the disbursement of the fund. They, however, disclosed that though the programme had enabled several students to continue their studies, issues such as delayed payment has resulted in students struggling to pay fees, while many institutions failed in refunding fees paid by students before NELFUND’s disbursement.

The student, who called for better management and implementation of the scheme, described the loan as a lifeline, saying it offers them the window to focus adequately on their studies, even as it reduced the financial burden on their parents. Speaking to New Telegraph in Makurdi, a student of the Benue State University, Clifford Tyona, lauded the programme, saying it has indeed helped him to tackle some problems confronting him at school. Tyona commended the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government for the initiative, which according to him, has greatly assisted children from the less-privileged homes.

Also, a female student in the Animal Science Department of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Sonia Mechivir Abakume, encouraged other students to embrace the scheme, which she described as “rewarding.”

She praised the Federal Government for introducing the scheme aimed at alleviating the plight and suffering of lessprivileged students in the Nigerian higher institutions, even as she called for its sustenance. Abakume, who said more chances had been created for interested candidates to apply, added that many who applied for the 2024/2025 sessions had benefitted from the scheme. Despite this, she identified delayed payments or disbursement as some challenges confronting implementation of NELFUND.

Stakeholders

New Telegraph findings revealed that one of the major concerns about the scheme is the timing, delay and disbursement of the fund by NELFUND, as it often arrives after some students might have paid their school fees, and the failure of some institutions to refund such students on time. However, NELFUND Director of Corporate Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, dismissed the claim of delay in the disbursement of the funds, stressing that the payment is made as soon as the Fund is able to verify the students’ status with their institutions.

In his assessment, the ViceChancellor, African School of Economics (The Pan-African University of Excellence), Abuja, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, described NELFUND is one major initiative of the Federal Government for which the current and future generations of Nigerian students would be eternally grateful. “The dreams of several thousands of beneficiaries have been ignited and their hopes renewed because the loans serve as their lifeline. I commend the government for the initiative,” he said. The don lauded the management of NELFUND for doing an amazing job in disbursing the funds to institutions and students who qualify for the monthly stipends.

On the exclusion of students from private institutions from the scheme, Adedimeji said it is logical and needful for the students of private institutions to benefit from NELFUND. “If patients of private hospitals benefit from National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), now Authority (NHIA) because they are Nigerian citizens, students in private institutions are no less Nigerians,” he stressed. According to him, the impression that students of private institutions do not need help because their parents are wealthy is wrong. “It is an urban myth that every student in a private university is from a rich background.

The reality is that there are many students in private universities who struggle to feed and pay fees. “Both NELFUND and TETFund shouldn’t be discriminatory in serving Nigerians. I think their Acts should be amended to make the funds more inclusive,” Adedimeji said. The Vice-Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof Ayodeji Agboola, explained that the introduction and intervention of NELFUND by the Federal Government, has continued to save indigent students from dropping out of school.

“Many of OOU students in this category in their thousands have benefitted from this laudable scheme for both tuition and monthly upkeep. On their behalf, I say a big thank you to President Bola Tinubu,” he stated. Meanwhile, the South-West Zone D leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has described NELFUND as a lifeline for hundreds of thousands students of tertiary institutions across the country. Commending President Tinubu for the establishment and sustained funding of the student loan scheme, NANS South-West Coordinator, Adeyemi Josiah, sought the expansion of NELFUND to include students in private institutions.

The union described the initiative as a landmark intervention in Nigeria’s education sector, and called on the Federal Government to expand the scheme to include students in private tertiary institutions, even as it noted that they are equally deserving of the support. Adeyemi, however, urged eligible students across the SouthWest to take advantage of the initiative by applying without delay, stating that the scheme is specifically designed to ease the financial burden of education.

Contrary to calls from some quarters for extension of the student loan policy to private institutions, a non-governmental organisation, Africa Brands Review, has called for immediate halt of any proposal to extend the scheme to private universities. In a statement, “Africa Brands Review calls for immediate halt to proposed expansion of NELFUND and private school subsidies,” the Executive Secretary of Africa Brands Review/APCI, Joseph Ayodele, said as the country navigates the second year of the NELFUND implementation, the Federal Government should resist all calls for the expansion of tuition subsidies and loan schemes to privately-owned educational institutions.

“While NELFUND has served as a vital “safety valve” for students in public tertiary institutions, following the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the Naira, extending this financial bridge to private entities risks recreating the same opaque, corruption-prone regimes that crippled Nigeria’s oil and forex sectors,” he said. Ayodele, who insisted that keeping the student loan scheme exclusive to public institutions to ensure the most vulnerable Nigerians are not priced out of the education system, stressed that the path to educational recovery lies in a robust, well-funded public system, not the bankrolling of private enterprises.

Parents

Meanwhile, in his views, Mr Taiwo Adeyemi, a civil servant in Abuja, whose son is at a federal university, said transparency would determine the programme’s survival. “If they manage it well and avoid corruption, this can transform access to education. But, if there are cases of mismanagement, people will lose trust,” he said. For Mrs Anita Godswill, whose son is a 200-Level Cyber Security student at Osun State University, the NELFUND policy of the present administration is one of the most people-friendly policies of the Nigerian government.

She said her son has been a beneficiary of the scheme since his 100-Level, adding that the loan has lifted a financial burden from the family, even as she recalled how much the family spent on her first child, who did not benefit from such a scheme before graduation. “The policy is one of the most people-friendly policies of the Tinubu administration. It has helped parents send their children to school with minimal financial burden.

I know how much we spent on my daughter, who did not have the opportunity to benefit from such a scheme. I pray that the government does not abandon it halfway,” Mrs Godswill said. Also, a mother, Mrs Grace Okafor, whose daughter is at a Federal College of Education in Anambra State, described the intervention as “a welcome relief for struggling families. “Feeding and transport alone take so much. When the government stepped in to handle tuition, it gave us a breathing space,” she stated, even as she expressed concern about the long-term repayment. “We just hope the repayment terms will be humane.

The government policies sometimes start well and later change,” she said. Speaking with our Correspondent, a parent and resident of Ado-Ekiti, Mrs Anike Ogundola commended the Federal Government for the scheme, and described it as “a great relief to the financial burden of many parents and students, especially from low income or low socio-economic background.” Also, Mr Babs Odesola, a parent, while commending the government over the scheme, called for concerted efforts on the part of NELFUND to address the challenges affecting the prompt access of the loan by the beneficiaries to remove the long waiting period for its disbursement.

“There is still delay in the disbursement of the monthly upkeep allowance which is in the list of the scheme. There is also ambiguity in the repayment terms and conditions coupled with hitches at the portal. All these should be addressed and clarified in the interest of the beneficiaries and for the government to realise the objectives of the initiatives,” he stated. Meanwhile, a parent in Kogi State, Mrs Marry Aladi, in her reaction to the scheme, said the loan covered a large chunk of her children’s school fees and daily transport fare, an undergraduate of the university, Ibrahim Sanni, noted that the monthly upkeep allowance has made him to focus more on his studies instead of worrying endlessly about money to sustain him on campus.

Speaking with New Telegraph, some parents and student beneficiaries described the scheme as a “game‑changer” that reduces stress, as it helps with textbooks, and monthly students’ upkeep. In fact, some parents and guardians are not happy with NELFUND over the implementation of the scheme, as they lamented that wards and children were not shortlisted during the last year registration to benefit from the loan facility.

“Last year registration, my child applied, but he was not given or approved as he was not shortlisted, but he has applied again this year, and so let us see how it goes,” a parent, Mr Sunday Bala told New Telegraph. Mr Akinpelu, an indigene of Oyo State, whose son is at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, was full of gratitude to the Federal Government for the NELFUND initiative. He recalled that his son gained admission in 2024 into university, but because he lost his job, he was unable to finance his university education then, and he had to lose that year’s admission.

Akinpelu added: “Even, I was unable to afford the acceptance fee of about N60,000 then. When he secured the admission again in 2025, I struggled before I could have him enrolled or registered. I thank God that NELFUND came to my rescue. “We have not been able to pay the over N200,000 tuition, but NELFUND has bailed us out. Victor told me how he was allowed to write his examinations because he applied for the loan. “But, without the NELFUND application, he would have been denied access to write the ongoing examinations. I thank the Federal Government-led by President Bola Tinubu for initiating the student loan to rescue parents and Nigerian students.”