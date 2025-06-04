Mixed Feelings As Maritime Sector Reshapes

Share

Regardless of remarkable progress in maritime development and growth after the creation of Marine and Blue Economy, and inauguration of new policies to drive the maritime industry by President Bola Tinubu, old challenges such as corruption, insecurity, illegal arms inflows, drug trafficking, boat accidents, among others are still dwarfing the efforts, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

On assumption of office in 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu created the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy (FMMBE) in August of same year with clear objectives to explore and exploit the potential of the ocean resources estimated at $296 billion.

In the light of this, he appointed Adegboyega Oyetola as the pioneer minister of the ministry to ensure maritime safety, security & compliance with globally acceptable standards, as well as promote indigenous participation in the shipping sector currently dominated by foreigners.

However, efforts by the Federal Government towards addressing the challenges of the industry have not been much felt as envisioned.

Stakeholders are still complaining that the efforts of the Federal Government to drastically address the issues of insecurity, thefts, environmental degradation, sea piracy, illegal arms and drugs trafficking, boat accidents among others have become a tall dream to tackle.

For instance, a former National President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, Dr Eugene Nweke, explained that the ministry had not address environmental challenges such as marine pollution, overfishing and coastal degradation.

Marine policy

Worried by these challenges, the president approved a 10 years National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy (NPMBE) to address issues, which have posed significant threats to the blue economy and other marine-related activities.

Specifically, challenges such as weak maritime law enforcement and inadequate security measures, corruption, overfishing, illegal mining of marine minerals, pollution from industrial and agricultural runoff and climate change impact, among others were put into focus.

The policy is a strategic framework designed to harness Nigeria’s vast marine and coastal resources to foster sustainable economic growth, environmental protection, and socio-economic development aligns with global trends towards integrated marine management and positions Nigeria as a leader in the marine and blue economy sector and to transform the country into a global hub for sustainable marine and blue economy practices.

Single window

In April 2024, the president inaugurated a National Single Window Steering Committee to check infractions in the nation’s import and export value chain in order to bridge over $4 billion loss to bureaucratic bottlenecks, corruption and delay in the port.

The Committee members were drawn from representatives of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry Marine and Blue Economy, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment and Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Others are representatives of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) the Nigerian Maritime Administration on Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Also, he said that the National Single Window project would facilitate a paperless trade volume of $2.7 billion to the country.

He explained that it was time for Nigeria to join the ranks of countries like Singapore, Korea, Kenya and Saudi Arabia that have experienced significant improvement in trade efficiency after implementing a single window system.

According to the president, “we cannot afford to lose an estimated $4 billion annually to red tape, bureaucracy, delays and corruption at our ports.”

Investments

Furthermore, President Tinubu at the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia secured an investment of $600 million from Danish shipping and logistics company, A.P Moller-Maersk, following significant investments of over $2 billion in Nigerian ports and other activities in the past.

According to the president, the fund will be used to expand existing port infrastructure to accommodate more container shipping services in the seaports and further support the country’s port modernisation efforts.

Revenue

This year, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded an unprecedented revenue of ₦1.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, more than double the ₦600 billion collected during the same period in 2023 as the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir

Adewale Adeniyi, attributed this remarkable growth to transformative reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, as revealed in an upcoming State House documentary marking the President’s second anniversary.

Adeniyi highlighted that the revenue surge emanated from improved technological deployment, enhanced port operations, tightened enforcement on revenue leakages and a renewed culture of accountability across Customs commands.

Instruments

In addition, Tinubu signed the instruments of accession for six Conventions of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to pave the way for Nigeria to officially deposit these instruments of accession at the IMO headquarters, which serves as the repository for such conventions.

The move, according to the Nigerian maritime Administration and Safety agency (NIMASA), is to enhance Nigeria’s maritime governance and align its practices with international standards, promoting maritime safety, security, and environmental protection.

The six instruments signed by President Tinubu are the Instrument of Accession of the Protocol of 2005 to the 1988 Protocol for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Fixed Platforms on the Continental Shelf, the Instrument of Accession of the International Convention of Standards of Training, Certification, and Watch-keeping for Fishing Vessel Personnel 1995; and the Instrument of Accession of the Protocol Relating to Intervention on the High Seas in cases of Pollution by Substances other than Oil, 1973 as Amended (Intervention Protocol).

Others are the Instrument of Accession to the Protocol of 1996 to Amend the Convention on Limitation of Liability for Maritime Claims (LLMC) 1976; the Instrument of Accession to the Protocol to the 1974 Athens Convention Relating to the Carriage of Passengers and Their Luggage by Sea, 2002; and the Instrument of Accession to the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009.

Also, in September 2024, the president proposed to the National Assembly that the collection of charges, fines and others, by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) must be in naira rather than in foreign currencies.

Water transportation

Worried by incessant accident on Nigerian waterways, Tinubu also ordered the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to expand its surveillance operations on the nations Inland waterways in order to ensure safety and also apprehend ferry operators violating the ban on night operations.

Stakeholders’ views

President of the Master Mariner Association of Nigeria (MMAN), Captain Tajudeen Alao, said that since last year, the president’s policy hadade Nigeria wellpositioned within the global shipping community. ever, he said: “While there is still more to do, President Tinubu’s administration is on the right course.”

Among the key achievements cited by Alao are stakeholders engagement to identify critical areas requiring government attention and initiatives for the infrastructural rehabilitation of ports nationwide.

Others include: measures to address boat mishaps on inland waterways, including immediate safety awareness campaigns and life jacket distribution, as well as the successful integration of the Fisheries Department from the Ministry of Agriculture into the Blue Economy portfolio.

Similarly, President of the Nigeria Maritime Law Association (NMLA), Mrs Funke Agbor, commended the President on the approval of Nigeria’s 10-Year National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy (2025- 2034), which took effect from May 7, 2025.

This policy, she noted, features a comprehensive implementation plan aimed at unlocking the country’s vast marine potential and stimulating economic development across its 853-kilometre coastline.

Agbor also commended the President directing NIMASA to start the long-awaited disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), established to empower Nigerian shipping companies through structured financing for vessel acquisition.

Also, Secretary of the Association of Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), PTML Chapter, Alhaji Sulaimon Ayokunle, lauded President Tinubu for the significant transformations introduced in the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to facilitate trade.

Issues

Notwithstanding these remarkable feats, the industry has left some bitter pills in the minds of Nigerians and the international maritime community as insecurity in Nigeria’s waterways tops the list of these issues, making Nigerian ports to be ranked as one of the highest in costs of operation in the world.

Also, the high port costs are attributed to multiple documentations in the absence of a single window platform, multiplicity of port agencies, extortion, gridlock, corruption, poor implementation of enabling legislation, fraud, poor port infrastructure and connectivity with the hinterland among others.

Presently the country cannot boast of single vessel to strengthen its maritime economy as industry is losing $9 billion freight annually to foreign shipping lines, thereby creating rooms for dominance of the business by foreigners.

Unfortunately, Malaysia which started its shipping line the same time with Nigeria is currently sailing with 245 ships of various sizes and types.

Last line

Only strict enforcement of maritime policy can address the challenges of insecurity, thefts, environmental degradation, sea piracy, illegal arms trafficking and terrorism, which have posed significant threats to the blue economy in the country.

