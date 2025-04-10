Mixed Economic Trajectories Amid Policy Trials

Share

The reforms by the government have thrown the economy into mixed trajectories as policies are yet to translate into improved standards in the living conditions of the average Nigerian. Abdulwahab Isa reports

The economic performance scorecard for the first quarter of 2025 hasn’t been released officially by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). What was released recently by NBS is the fourth quarter of 2024 GDP, in which the economy grew by 57.38 per cent.

However, given the fast-paced economic reforms initiated by the government, it is certain that there would be improvement in the GDP by the time NBS releases the economic performance scorecard for the first quarter of 2025.

In the meantime, there are projections both by the World Bank and the Federal Government (CBN) on the economic outlook for the first quarter of 2025.

Projection/Outlook

In the first quarter of 2025, Nigeria’s economy was projected to see a slight increase in GDP growth to 3.6 per cent, reflecting the impact of structural reforms and diversification into sectors like technology, agriculture, and services.

The World Bank forecasts Nigeria’s economy to grow by 3.5 per cent in 2025. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) predicts a slightly higher GDP growth of 4.17 per cent. Some experts project a GDP growth rate of 3.68 per cent for 2025.

The IMF projects that Nigeria’s economy will grow by 3.2 per cent in 2025. Nigeria’s GDP grew by 2.98 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2024.

The services sector, including finance, construction, entertainment, hospitality, and government, is expected to continue driving growth, though concentrated in urban areas. Industry, including manufacturing, is also expected to contribute to growth.

The manufacturing sector, a major source of employment, is expected to have anemic growth in 2025. However, the World Bank envisaged some challenges that could constrain the economy from realising its growth in 2025.

It cited lower-than-expected oil production, insecurity in many parts of the country, and scarcity of foreign exchange as expected to weigh on growth.

Economic trajectory

The painstaking reforms initiated by the government—the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the forex exchange— are yielding positive results.

The removal of the fuel subsidy, for instance, substantially increased the monthly FAAC allocation to three tiers of government. Ditto for foreign exchange.

The floating of the naira has led to the strengthening of the naira against other international currencies, making it regain substantial ground against the US dollar and British’ pound sterling.

With the naira floated, the exchange rate gap of the naira against other international currencies reduces both at the official window and black market . It discourages hoarding of foreign currency and allows investors and manufacturers to plan with minimal hitch.

In the presentation of the economic scorecard last week, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, offered insights on economic performance.

He provided a detailed overview of Nigeria’s economic stabilisation efforts, which yielded notable results over the past 18 to 20 months.

According to the minister, the economy has pulled back from the brink of a fiscal crisis, with Nigeria recording 3.84 per cent GDP growth in Q4’24—close to the 3.4 per cent annual target.

He said inflation began to ease, revenues increased, and the exchange rate showed signs of strengthening. He said the economy had recorded a 20 per cent increase in government revenue last year, alongside a reduced budget deficit and a decline in debt servicing as a percentage of revenue.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to responsible spending, stronger fiscal management, and efforts to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio to 18 per cent over the next 18 months— through improved compliance, digitisation, and broadening of the tax base.

He reiterated that the next phase of economic growth will be driven by private sector investment. According to him, a ₦1 trillion low-interest mortgage fund—backed by both public and private financing—will soon be launched to stimulate the housing sector.

“Additionally, pension funds and institutional investors are being mobilised to finance 5,000 kilometers of roads under the highways management and development initiative,” he said.

Speaking to Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to diversify the economy, the minister noted that oil rev

Over the decades we developed into a nation where many people perfected the art of hiding their wealth from the government

enue remained essential. He said plans were underway to expand domestic refining capacity to 1.2 million barrels per day and ensure a secure, investor-friendly operating environment in the oil sector.

He also encouraged exporters to focus on domestic and regional markets to cushion the impact of global shocks, including recent tariff policies introduced by the United States.

On youth empowerment and innovation, he said with an average national age of 16.9 years and over 600,000 graduates annually, the government would come up with funding mechanisms to support young entrepreneurs and highlighted the recent launch of a national sports empowerment program by President Tinubu in Ogun State.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, offered insights as to why Nigeria has the lowest tax ratio to the GDP in the world.

At an event organised last week by the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Shettima, who was represented by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Economic Affairs (Office of the Vice President), Dr. Tope Fasua, stated that Nigeria had one of the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios globally because, over the decades, it developed into a nation where many people perfected the art of hiding their wealth from the government.

“As we all know, national budgets are easily the most important financial documents in the lives of people who reside in countries all over the world.

Businesses and households alike take cues from the information provided in budgets, which signal the thinking of national governments.

They also embed critical data and metadata, which inform the direction of businesses, household budgets, and personal strategies. “Nigeria is a great country with immense prospects for all.

But over the decades we developed into a nation where many people perfected the art of hiding their wealth from the government. This is the reason why we have one of the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios in the world,” he said.

Enduring economic pain

The economy is the soul of every country. The economic figures in papers are impressive. The economy has recorded some progress in terms of figures that are available, no doubt.

The inflation is crashing, foreign exchange is stable to an extent, and reserves have notched up. Citizens aspire for a healthy and prosperous economy, one that guarantees an improved condition in their living standards.

This, of course, entails minimal cost in procuring food items, a relatively peaceful encouragement, stable power supply, and improved infrastructure and social amenities—this comprises education and health.

The above is an ideal economic situation for a country. This does not compare to the current economic situation. Taxes and other costs of services paid by an average Nigerian are high.

The current economic system isn’t the making of the present administration. It’s a subsisting situation inherited by succeeding administrations.

Sadly, it keeps degenerating as a result of poorly executed economic policies and indulgence in corruption by the very persons in charge of economic policy execution.

Last line

The country has seen some positive trajectories in the first quarter of 2025; the positives are yet to be felt in the real transformation of the economy.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

