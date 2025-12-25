Mixed Blessings For The Poor At Christmas

Yuletide brings with it a special atmosphere of love where those blessed with riches mingle with the poor, sharing as much as they received from their Maker all through the year. Celebrations know no lines as all faiths recognize the season with little inhibitions. However, many Christians in Nigeria are not in their usual splendid mood.

This Christmas is full of lamentations and even Jesus Christ will blink a tear. The nationwide economic downturn has further pauperised many households, creating opportunities for the few rich to plunder the system. Jesus was not born in Heaven. He came into the world through a maiden and his first cry of life was in a manger, not a royal palace or a specialist hospital. This son of a carpenter rose to prominence, dining with the downtrodden and preaching to high society.

He was also crucified like a common criminal but rose from the dead in a blaze of glory. Many believers in Nigeria were made to dream that the land would be turned to paradise on earth when the All Progressives Congress (APC) moved from opposition to power in 2015. Promises of a new nation, full of milk and honey, were made. Ten years in power, even Jesus would be weeping in Heaven.

The duty of every responsible government is to provide an enabling environment for citizens to thrive. From May 29, 2015 till date, poverty has taken a permanent seat all over, from Calabar to Kano, from Ilorin to Maiduguri and Lagos to Abakaliki. During 2014 Yuletide, most homes could afford the usual rice and chicken, flavoured in jollof or fried form. Drinks were affordable.

Not in their wildest of dreams did citizens believe that a 50 – kilogramme bag of parboiled rice would go for as much as N50, 000. In 2024, the price hovered around N140, 000. Christmas holidays offer Christians opportunities to travel. Heightened traffic is part of it all. However, what we have witnessed in 2025 is crazy. This is because even the roads that were motorable in the past have become deplorable. Take the Benin-Asaba Highway, for instance.

The major bottleneck was the Niger Bridge where vehicles spent long hours trying to cross the lone opening connecting the SouthSouth, South-East and parts of the North-Central geo-political zones.

Today, slow vehicular movement starts from Agbor, after navigating through the Benin by-pass and stretches to the mouth of the River Niger. While the Federal Government boasts of constructing the Lagos-Calabar super coastal way, the ever so busy and important Sagamu-Ore-Benin-Asaba road has become a nightmare to motorists. Commuters are forced

to pass the night right inside their vehicles. This may sound crazy but it is true. As travellers grapple with bad roads, they are faced with grinding fares. A trip from Lagos to Owerri on a Toyota Sienna bus now costs N95, 000. Five years ago, N10, 000 was enough to embark on the same journey. Presently, the cheapest fare to Onitsha on any kind of bus is N58, 000.

Flying at this time is for multimillionaires. While the airlines blame the economy, their accounts are getting fatter, at the expense of many families scared of bandits on the roads. A one-way ticket, from Lagos to Enugu oscillates between N400, 000 and N600, 000. It sounds like a Nollywood thriller.

This same route was affordable in the past so that in 1986, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) could pay N7 from his N200 monthly allowance and remain financially stable. How NYSC members see the aeroplane this Yuletide will make an award winning story. Flying is not only beyond their pocket, it is inconceivable. We have been inundated with promises of an improved economy. Statistics are conjured by different levels of economists and budget analysts.

The season has taught more lessons in hopelessness. It is not rocket science, for the blind can see the mess. Unfortunately, some leaders are more interested in ‘stomach infrastructure’ than structural development. Many Local Government Council headquarters have become Christmas malls. Bags of rice are repackaged and shared to loyalists as handouts. Ward chairmen are getting Christmas goats while the masses sweat it out looking for left-overs. Palliatives should be scrapped from government programmes. Nigeria must not become a country of beggars.

It is a shame that this same nation that was the pride of the Black World, welcoming everyone to Lagos with open arms in 1977, is now struggling to feed its people, from hand to mouth. And the hardship is set to continue. In 2026, a new tax regime will be introduced in the country. The sugar coated words emanating from tax masters and slave drivers will soon melt into doom. Citizens may wake up to realise that under the new dispensation, paradise is lost.

The bad dream is not about to end, anytime soon. Christmas 2025 should be an opportunity for President Bola Tinubu to come down to the level of the masses. All those who surround him with stories of a vastly improved Nigeria, are the real enemies of his government. Yes, they can fly but the people are down on the ground, hopeless. Christmas is grinding the poor. This message is loaded. However, in spite of everything we still wish everyone a Merry Christmas.