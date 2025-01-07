Mixed Bags Of Turbulent, Reassuring Promises

Share

The year 2024 was full of activities, both positive and negative, in Nigeria’s energy sector, SUCCESS NWOGU reports

Renewed IOC’s investment

In the oil and gas sub-sector, 2024 witnessed renewed investments and commitments by international oil companies (IOCs) in Nigeria.

As the year was winding up, on December 16, Shell announced that the multinational and its partners would invest $5 billion in Nigeria’s Deep-Water Oil. The $5 billion Bonga North project involves drilling, completing and starting up 16 wells.

According to plan, production should peak at about 110,000 barrels of oil a day, with 300 million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable from the area.

Industry sources stated that Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Co. Ltd. has a 55 per cent interest and is operator of Bonga North, Esso Exploration & Production Nigeria has a 20 per cent stake, while a TotalEnergies subsidiary and Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd. each have 12.5 per cent.

Also within the year, the NNPCTotalEnergies JV officially announced a $550 million Final Investment Decision (FID).

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, the Senior Vice President Africa, Exploration & Production, TotalEnergies, Mike Sangster, said: “Ubeta is the latest in a series of projects developed by TotalEnergies in Nigeria, most recently Ikike and Akpo West.

“I am pleased that we can launch this new gas project which has been made possible by the Government’s recent incentives for non-associated gas developments.

Ubeta fits perfectly with our strategy of developing low-cost and low emission projects, and will contribute to the Nigerian economy through higher NLNG exports.”

The Ubeta field discovered in 1964, North-West of Port Harcourt in the eastern part of the Niger Delta, will, once on stream, produce about 350MMScf/day of gas and 10,000 BBLS/day of associated liquids, tapping into the vast gas reserves and contributing towards securing gas supply to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).

Located in OML58, the Ubeta gas condensate field will be developed with a new 6-well cluster connected to the existing Obite facilities through an 11km buried pipeline.

Production start-up is expected in 2027, with a plateau of 300 million cubic feet per day (about 70,000barrels of oil equivalent per day including condensates).

Gas from Ubeta will be supplied to NLNG, a liquefaction plant located in Bonny Island with an on-going capacity expansion from 22 to 30 Mtpa, in which NNPC Limited holds a 49 per cent interest.

Ubeta is a low-emission and low-cost development, leveraging on OML58 existing gas processing facilities.

Oil bid round

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on December announced 25 winners and 10 Reserve Bidders,’ for the 2022/2023, 2024 Nigeria’s Oil Licensing Round.

Six winners emerged for the 2022/2023 deepshore licensing round and four reserved bidders while there were 19 winners and six reserve bidders for the 2024 commercial bid.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe who spoke at the Commercial Bid Conference in Lagos, said the official launch of the 2024 Licensing Round, was a bold declaration that Nigeria was ready for business.

He noted that the 2024 licensing round, the first since the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in August 2021, was a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Acquisitions

There were completion of some major acquisition deals. Seplat Energy Plc successfully acquired Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU), while Oando Plc acquired 100% of the shareholding interest in the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

Seplat

Seplat Energy Plc on December 10, announced the release of its prospectus for the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU).

This followed the federal government’s approval in late October 2024 for the sale of ExxonMobil’s onshore assets to Seplat Energy, over two years after the deal was agreed.

In wrapping up the deal, Seplat on December 12 announced that it had completed its acquisition of MPNU from ExxonMobil.

It stated that the transaction was transformative for Seplat Energy, more than doubling production and positioning the company to drive growth and profitability, whilst contributing significantly to Nigeria’s future prosperity.

It added that the completion of this acquisition had created the independent energy company, with the enlarged company having equity in 11 blocks (onshore and shallow water Nigeria); 48 producing oil and gas fields; five gas processing facilities; and three export terminals.

For it, the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of MPNU adds the following assets to the Seplat Group: 40 per cent operated interest in OML 67, 68, 70 and 104; 40 per cent operated interest in the Qua Iboe export terminal and the Yoho FSO; 51 per cent operated interest in the Bonny River Terminal (‘BRT’) NGL recovery plant; 9.6 per cent participating interest in the AnemanKpono field; and approximately 1,000 staff and 500 contractors will transition to the Seplat Group.

Oando Plc

On Aug 2024 Oando Plc announced the successful completion of the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shareholding interest in the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) from the Italian energy company, Eni, for a total consideration of $783 million including consideration for the asset and reimbursement.

It explained that the acquisition is a significant milestone in Oando’s long-term strategy to expand its upstream operations and strengthen its position in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

According to it, the transaction increases Oando’s current participating interests in OMLs 60, 61, 62, and 63 from 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

Furthermore, it stated that the deal increases Oando’s ownership stake in all NEPL/NAOC/OOL Joint Venture assets and infrastructure which include 40 discovered oil and gas fields, of which 24 are currently producing, approximately 40 identified prospects and leads, 12 production stations, approximately 1,490 km of pipelines, three gas processing plants, the Brass River Oil Terminal, the Kwale-Okpai phases 1 & 2 power plants (with a total nameplate capacity of 960MW), and associated infrastructure.

According to it, based on 2022 reserves estimates, Oando’s total reserves stand at 505.6MMboe and the transaction will deliver a 98 per cent increase of 493.6MMboe, bringing the total reserves to 1.0Bnboe.

Equinor

On the other hand, also on December, Equinor ASA, a Norwegian energy firm, announced that it has finalised the sale of its Nigerian assets, a 53.85 per cent ownership in oil and gas lease OML 128, including a 20.21 per cent stake in the Agbami field, to Chappal Energies for up to $1.2 billion.

The development signified the exit of Equinor Nigeria Energy Company (ENEC) from Nigeria as the parent company said it planned.

Liberalisation

President Bola Tinubu also signed the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, into law early in February and liberalised the electricity sector such that qualified states, companies and even individuals can generate, transmit and utilize electricity.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on July 27, 2023, and the Senate on November 14, 2023. It was sponsored by member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Babajimi Benson.

The Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, among other provisions also provided for the development and environmental concerns of host communities, and sets aside five per cent of the actual annual operating expenditures of power generating companies (GENCOs) from the preceding year for the development of their respective host communities.

As a fallout of that as of December no fewer than eight states in Nigeria: Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, Oyo, and Edo, Lagos have their own electricity regulatory commissions as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) transferred regulatory oversight of the electricity market to these state commissions as part of the electricity sector reform process.

Refineries

The $20billion worth 650,000 barrels per day capacity Dangote Refinery at Free Zone, Lekki, Lagos State began processing crude oil into products like diesel, jet fuel, and naphtha on January while on September 2, it began processing petrol thereby removing Nigeria the opprobrium of being a major crude exporter in Africa and in OPEC without a functional domestic refinery.

On September 15, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) began loading the first batch of petrol from the refinery.

But before then, the Federal Government had announced that it has started selling crude oil to local refineries and buying petroleum products in Naira and that the novel strategy will assist to reduce the pressure on the Naira, lower extra costs and make fuel more available.

Another landmark was the resumption of activities at the older plant of the Port Harcourt refinery on November 26.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement titled: NNPC Ltd delivers Port Harcourt Refinery…As Plant Begins Truckout of Products,’ explained that the first trucks of petroleum products were lifted from the facility on November 26, under the supervision of the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, who, he said, toured the facility on Monday night.

Soneye said: “The NNPC Ltd has fulfilled its pledge of re-streaming the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), signaling the commencement of crude oil processing from the plant and delivery of petroleum products into the market.

“On Tuesday (November 26), trucks began loading petroleum products which include Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel and Household Kerosene (HHK) or Kerosene, while other product slates will be dispatched as well.

“The PHRC rehabilitation project, is an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation & Commissioning (EPCIC) project that is aimed at restoring the refinery to full functionality and renewal.

It has achieved over 16 million manhours with zero Loss Time Injury (LTI).” Kyari described the commencement of the loadout activities as a monumental achievement for Nigeria which, he said, signified a new era of energy independence and economic growth for the country.

The two refineries recently engaged in price war which lowered the prices of petroleum products, especially petrol to below N1,000/L.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari on December 30, announced that the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) has resumed operations.

WRPC with a capacity of 125,000 barrels per day was commissioned in 1978, and was established to cater to the petroleum products’ markets in southern and southwestern regions of Nigeria.

The petrochemical plant located in Ekpan, Uwvie, and Ubeji areas of Warri also has an annual production capacity of 13,000 metric tons of polypropylene and 18,000 metric tons of carbon black.

The NNPC Ltd GCEO while addressing a team including the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMPRA) Farouk Ahmed, during the tour of the plant, however, clarified that the plant had not resumed 100 per cent operations.

Kyari said: “We are taking you through our plant. This plant is running. Although it is not 100 percent complete, we are still in the process. Many people think these things are not real.

They think real things are not possible in this country. We want you to see that this is real.”

Gas sub-sector

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed executive orders aimed at reforming the oil and gas sector, introducing fiscal incentives for non-associated gas projects, reducing contracting costs and timelines, and ensuring local content compliance.

There were also tax incentives as qualified non-associated gas projects enjoyed incentives, including gas tax credits and allowances.

The Nigerian Content Monitoring and Development Board (NCMDB) was empowered to ensure local content plans are genuine and demonstrable, while contracting processes were simplified, with reduced timelines and increased thresholds.

There was also a 25 per cent allowance on qualifying expenditure for gas utilization projects while for Decade of Gas Policy, Nigeria’s gas reserves were targeted to grow to 210 tcf by 2025 and 220 tcf by 2030.

The following were key projects: NLNG Trains 7 and 8, Nigeria-Morocco pipeline, Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Natural Gas project, and Brass LNG while there were investment opportunities such as potential for $14 billion in foreign direct investment, $12 billion in government revenue, and 2 million new jobs.

CNG To address the impact of the high cost of transportation caused by the jerk knee removal of fuel subsidy by Tinubu during his inauguration speech on May 29, 2023, the federal government began the campaign of the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, in April said that FG was ready to launch about 2,700 CNG-powered buses and tricycles before May 29, the first year anniversary of Tinubu’s administration.

The CNG initiative has been going on albeit many challenges.

Power sector

National grid collapse The national grid collapsed about 12 times within the year. Reviewing the activities of the Ministry of Power in the last one year on the eve of the October 1 independence celebration, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, claimed that more than 40 per cent of Nigerian electrified consumers were currently enjoying over 20 hours of regular and stable electricity across the nation.

He claimed that this was due to the radical and bold steps that were taken. He said one of the major and significant achievements of his ministry within the last one year was that “we are generating over 5,500 megawatts of power.”

He also added in December that the Federal Government was working on plans to boost Nigeria’s electric power supply by 150MW before 2024 ends.

He spoke to State House correspondents after a business session at the State House during the state visit of the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to President Bola Tinubu.

A major development in the sector was that in July 2024, the tariff for Band A customers was increased by 1.31% to N209.5 per kWh.

The NERC was said to have increased the tariffs to: ensure sustainable energy distribution, reduce the government’s $2.6 billion subsidy cost, wean the economy off subsidies and ease pressure on public finances.

NERC also reported that in Q1’24: 123,604 meters were installed, a 7.31 per cent increase from the previous quarter; Q2: 49,188 meters were installed, a 60.86 per cent decrease from the previous quarter and Q3: 184,507 meters were installed, a 256.01 per cent increase from the previous quarter while the report of the Q4 was being awaited at press time.

NERC also reported that Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (Discos) generated a total revenue of N887.86 billion over the first seven months which was a 79.7 per cent revenue collection efficiency.

According to it, Q1 2024; the Discos generated N291.62 billion in revenue, a 17.91 per cent increase from the same period in 2023.

In April, the power distributors collected N142.92 billion, in May N139.23 billion from N191.65 billion billed and in June, N150.86 billion from N176.57 billion that was billed.

Last line

Adelabu emphasised the need for Nigerians to know that stable electricity in any economy cannot be overemphasised and for most developed nations, the first thing they got right was to achieve reliable, functional, and affordable electricity, especially for their industries, businesses, institutions, and households. Electricity consumers paid N887.86 billion.

