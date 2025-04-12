Mixed 4x100m Relay Makes Historic Debut At MTN CHAMPS Lagos

Share

…Team Continental Claims Victory in National-Leading Time

The Mixed 4x100m relay officially debuted in Nigeria on Friday at the MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays, thrilling fans at the Yaba College of Technology in Lagos.

The event, newly sanctioned by World Athletics, saw Team Continental emerge champions after clocking a national-leading time of 42.91 seconds.

The quartet of Iyanuoluwa Bada, Janet Adesiyan, Chidera Ezeakor, and Favour Ashe outclassed their rivals to clinch the historic win.

Zabranto Athletics finished second in 44.69s, while D’Victors A placed third in 44.88s. Benin Republic settled for fourth position at 45.22s.

In another major highlight of the day, the Mixed 4x400m relay final saw the team of Miracle Donald-Uwem, Samson Nathaniel, Patience Okon-George, and Emmanuel Ojeli storm to victory with a time of 3:21.63.

Meanwhile, the Junior Men’s 400m final produced a surprise upset as Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo outpaced pre-race favourite Gafar Badmus, finishing in a personal best of 47.26s. Badmus clocked 47.47s for second place while Eniola Shiro came third with 48.53s.

Team MTN’s Toheebat Jimoh secured another gold in the Junior Women’s 400m final, finishing first with 55.7h. Bamidele Aishat (57.2h) and Victory Solomon (57.6h) took second and third respectively.

In the Senior Men’s 200m semifinals, Emmanuel Ojeli led the pack with a time of 21.07s, while Patience Okon-George dominated the women’s category in 24.03s, her season’s best.

The MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays continue today with more finals expected to bring the championship to a thrilling close.

