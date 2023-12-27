Mix feelings as maritime records fair growth in 2023

The creation of of new ministry, approval of International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN), enactment of Nigeria Customs Act 2023 and the commissioning of $1.5 billion new Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos by the Federal Government for commercial operations marked a watershed in the annals of maritime industry in 2023. Although, early in in the year, it was not business as usual for terminal operators, freight forwarders, importers, government agencies and other stakeholders as they found it difficult to facilitate trade due to political activities, naira redesign by the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN), resurfacing of traffic gridlock and other challenges. This forced the Federal Government to set up a task force in May 2023 from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other agencies to proffer the best case situation on how the cargoes could be cleared from the ports.

Outlook

For instance, the Chairman of Seaports Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Hastrup, complained that port activities and cargo throughput recorded an all-time low in the first six weeks of the year as imports declined by over 30 per cent at Nigerian seaports. The Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, said at a forum in Lagos that the challenges in the industry had largely limited its ability to contribute significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). To harness the opportunities in the industry, the chairman explained that the Federal Government should open up the industry for private sector participation, especially in port terminal management, noting that the concessionaires had made a mark in the last 17 years through the deployment of technology, investment in infrastructure and facilities and topnotch business strategy that have changed the face of service delivery at our ports. Also, the Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Jayeola Ogamode, said that the maritime industry could not boast of a standard shipyard that could build vessels of 5,000 tonnage, stressing that investors should be given incentives to set up ship building yards to build and repair vessels of various sizes to consolidates blue economy. According to him, these would curb over $800 million capital flight, create huge opportunities and jobs for the youths.

Appointments

Nevertheless, as part of efforts to move the industry forward the Federal Government review the appointments of heads of maritime agencies with the appointment of Pius Akutah as executive secretary, Adewale Adeniyi as Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service and Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji as managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA)

Customs

In its efforts to address trade facilitation in the port the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) made swift efforts to combat smuggling of contraband into the country this year, leading to huge revenue generation running into over N3 trillion from imports, export and demand notices. Towards the end of the year, the service in its move to address the housing challenges faced by its officers unveiled a ground breaking initiative providing 5,009 affordable housing units across Nigeria. Its Comptroller-General, Bashir Adeniyi said that a strategic partnership has been formed with the Cooperative Mortgage Bank to establish a sustainable housing solution. During the year, he vowed to dismantle obstacles and foster a new culture of consultations and compliance in Nigeria’s trade pattern. Also, Adeniyi explained that Customs had commenced the process of establishing a laboratory to tackle counterfeiting and other forms of infractions, adding that Customs was committed to deploying necessary strategies to enhance its operations.

Maritime Police

The Maritime Police Command in the year recovered 287 stolen empty containers for International shipping companies; MSC Shipping and Maersk Nigeria Limited. According to its Assistant Inspector-General of Police, , Susan U. Akem-Horsfall, there was connivance between clearing agents, terminals and shipping companies to release cargoes wrongly, leading to shortchanging Federal Government of needed revenue. She noted that there had been an improvement in the command’s intelligence gathering and the deployment of cutting-edge technology in policing the ports and waterways.

Shippers’ Council

The Federal Government gave statutory power to the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to implement the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) platform as part of efforts to curb crude oil theft, importation of substandard cargoes and block revenue loopholes in the port sector of the economy. The council also pledged to ensure that all inland dry ports across the country are fully digitalised and served with intermodal transport connectivity.

NPA

In its half-year 2023 performance reports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has generated a total revenue of N191.4 billion from its operations in the first half of 2023. Also, the authority in the same period, remitted N55.7 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federation. The authority’s Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko said that given the existential economic headwinds both at the micro and macro levels, the operational statistics for the first six months were reassuring, adding that they catalysed the commendable remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federal Government thus far. The Federal Government also approved the rehabilitation of the collapsed infrastructure in Lagos and Tincan Island ports with $1billion.

NIMASA

As a result of the enhanced patrol and relevant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) with other security agencies, notable maritime institutions like the International Maritime Bureau, (IMB) and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), lauded the reduction in piracy in Nigeria. Because of this, the country was removed from the list of countries designated as risk maritime nations by the International Bargaining Forum (IBF). The Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said this was a confirmation of the improved global ratings of security in Nigerian maritime domain as a result of sustained collaborative efforts of NIMASA and Nigerian Navy. Within the period, six maritime conventions and protocols that could promote cleaner marine environment, ship-breaking criteria, global standard for fishing crew and response to oil pollution casualties were ratified by the Federal Government. The approved instruments are the Hong Kong International Convention for Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships 2009; International Convention on Standards of Training Certification and Watchkeeping for Fishing Vessel Personnel (STCW-F) 1995; Protocol Relating to Intervention on the High Seas in Cases of Oil Pollution Casualties (intervention protocol) 1973 and the Protocol on Limitation of Liabilities for Maritime Claims 1996. Others are the Protocol to the 1974 Athens Convention Relating to the Carriage of Passengers and their Luggage by Sea 2002; and the protocol of 2005 to the 1988 protocol to the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Fixed Platforms Located on the Continental Shelf (SUA PROT 2005).

NIWA

Due to incessant accident on the nation’s inland waterways, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) said that it would be very strict on its standard Operating Practice (SOP) laid down by extant laws. But the country has continued to witness more accidents on its waterways in the year due to poor regulations, enforcement and coordination by NIWA in the year as the authority locked enough manpower to discharge its responsibilities. For instance, despite several warnings to prevent recurrent boat mishaps claiming lives, the banned night voyage on Lagos waterways by the Lagos area office of NIWA was still thriving as most boat mishaps occur at early hours or late at night with expired and fake life jackets.

CRFFN

The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) failed to discharge its statutory responsibility in the first half of the year, as stakeholders berated the council over weak regulation. For instance, due to non-compliance by freight forwarders to the payment of the fees in the period, the monthly revenue collected by the council was forced to drop by 95 per cent as multinational companies have been reluctant to pay or comply.

Last line

There is need to improve the industry with efficient regulations and adequate infrastructure.