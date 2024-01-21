Mitsuko Tottori: From Flight Attendant To Japan Airlines’ President

Japan Airlines has appointed Mitsuko Tottori, a former flight attendant, as its first female president. Tottori, who joined the company in 1985, would take over from current president and chief executive officer, Yuji Akasaka on April 1, the carrier said as reported on a Wednesday statement. “There are female employees out there who are struggling with their career steps or going through big life events,’’ Tottori told a news conference.

“I hope my appointment as president can encourage them, or give them the courage to take the next step.’’ Tottori started her career as a cabin crew in 1985 when the JAL Flight123 crashed into a mountain near Tokyo, killing 520 people. It was the worst single- aircraft accident in Japan’s history.

“The shock at that time is still deeply carved in my heart. “And I have maintained a strong sense of responsibility to hand down the importance of aviation safety to younger generations. “Safety is the foundation of an airline company and I will work on safe operations with even stronger conviction,’’ Tot- tori said. Tottori, who worked in the frontline before becoming the director of the cabin crew in 2015, said that the safety of the airlines would be her topmost priority.

The airline also commented that Tottori has a high level of insight and field experience in safety operations. While talking about the recent accidents involving Japan Airlines, she said, operational safe- ty was the foundation of airlines. “I will continue to demonstrate my firm commitment to this principle.’’ Japan Airlines has set itself a target for women to make up 30 per cent of managers by the end of the fiscal year to March 2026