Mitin Commends Diri For Agreeing To Pay N80,000 Minimum Wage

Living Mitin, representing Ekeremor Constituency 2 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly has praised Governor Douye Diri for the approval of N80,000 minimum wage for the state civil servants.

This was as he knocked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for scrapping the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

“I also praise Governor Douye Diri’s approval of N80,000 minimum wage for Bayelsa civil servants. That shows that he is a man of peace and a compassionate leader.”

He said that his people-friendly approach, payment of pensioners and ongoing developmental projects show he is a good man.

Mitin advised Bayelsans to continue supporting Diri’s government, emphasizing the importance of peace for the completion of legacy projects.

He said that the governor Governor Diri had previously set up a committee to work out modalities for implementing a new minimum wage for workers in the state civil service.

But condemning the scrapping of the Niger Delta Ministry on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Mitin described the move as insincere, citing the establishment of a Ministry of Livestock as unnecessary and burdensome to the economy.

Mitin questioned the government’s claim of reducing the cost of governance, pointing out that the appointment of seven new ministers after sacking five was not in order.

He expressed the belief that the move was targeted towards individuals who disagreed with the government’s policies.

“The federal government’s actions demonstrate a lack of interest in developing the area.”

“The non-completion of East-West road and the poor condition of the Warri-Benin axis as examples.”

