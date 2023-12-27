Mitigating the scourge of hunger

The recent alarm raised by the United Nations Food Programme (UNFP) that Nigeria ranks amongst the six countries with most severe hunger crisis, placing 109 out of 125 countries globally, with a score of 28.3 out of 100, on the 2023 Global Hunger Index (GHI) should serve as a wake-up call on our political leaders, to do the needful and quickly too. Worthy of note is that the country is currently at a level designated as “serious”. Each country’s GHI score is classified by severity, from low to extremely alarming. The GHI has confirmed an earlier alert by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) that 25 million Nigerians risk hunger. Similarly, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as well as the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) also predicted that 25 million citizens are currently battling with food insecurity.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) food insecurity is a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life. Food insecurity is therefore, one way we measure how many people cannot afford food. It should be noted that the GHI is a tool for the comprehensive measurement and tracking of hunger at global, regional, and national levels. The scores are primarily based on the values of four component indicators: such as Undernourishment, Child Stunting, Child Wasting and Child Mortality. Unfortunately, millions of Nigerians are currently groaning under the increasing weight of high food inflation, which has risen to 28.2%. Reasons adduced for the situation include climate change, insecurity, lack of stable infrastructure and incentives for farmers as well as not making the agric sector attractive enough, especially for the youth.

In this regard, as at June, 2023 the UNFP unveiled a $2.56 billion Country Strategic Plan for Nigeria aimed at addressing hunger and malnutrition in some parts of the North-East, North-West geo-political zones and other selected states. Precisely, it outlined the states to include Borno, Adamawa and Yobe in the North-East where about two million people are hungry as well as Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina in the North-West; as well as Cross River and Taraba states. At a press briefing in Abuja in June this year, the WFP Representative and Country Director, David Stevenson, alongside the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, explained that the Country Strategic Plan defined the UN agency’s entire portfolio of assistance within the country from 2023 to 2027. “The Country Strategic Plan is valued at $2.56 billion. That’s over $500 million a year of assistance for Nigeria to achieve food security and improve nutrition by 2030,” he stated. According to him, the CSP was designed to support Nigeria in achieving food security and improved nutrition by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals-2. The CSP also contributes to improving good health and wellbeing, including education, gender equality and climate action. But the bitter truth is that much as we applaud this noble initiative, it cannot stem the tide of hunger and poverty alone. That is where the government’s intervention, along with the private sector, comes in. At this point therefore, the government’s focus should shift to identifying sustainable solutions to reducing the scourge of hunger. Perhaps, in recognition of the food insecurity in the country, President Ahmed Tinubu on July 13, 2023 declared a state of emergency on the critical issue. As part of the lasting solutions the current administration should work harder towards guaranteeing security so that farmers can go back to land and produce more food items.

The Bola Tinubu-led administration should allow for a holistic restructuring, as it was during the First Republic. Back then the Northern Region boasted of hides and skin, cotton and groundnut; the Eastern Region had rubber, oil palm as well as the root crops as it was in the then Western Region that had cocoa, yam, cassava and coffee. All because the regions had control over their resources, they made much revenue from not only the sales of these produce but their export such that Free Education policy and solid infrastructure became the norm during the tenure of Chief Obafemi Awolowo (of blessed memory). As part of the solutions, there should be Public Private Partnerships (PPP) with the private sector assisting in the funding of research institutes to mass produce the products of their creative ingenuity. That is how it works in countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, India, Cuba and Brazil. Also significant is for the youth to be offered scholarships to study agriculture, agric engineering and related fields. They should become the farm extension catalysts to teach the farmers much about modern organic farming practices and the use of healthier and high yielding hybrid seedlings. Through them there could be cooperatives With stable electric power supply the farm centres could become food processing and preservation economic hubs that would encourage not only mass production but links for food exports, to international standards. Therefore, food security would become the rule rather than an exemption. But to achieve that, all hands should be firmly on the deck.