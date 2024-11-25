Mistaken Identity: Mob Beats Two Artisans To Death In Benin City

Share

Two artisans reportedly mistaken for armed robbers have been beaten to death by a mob in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The unfortunate incident was said to have occurred in the Amagba community in Benin City, Oredo Local Government Area of the State.

The artisans (now deceased), identified as Osamudiamen Ehigie and Nosa Aghimie reportedly work as welders.

They were said to be returning from a project site in Amagba around 6 pm when they ran into gunmen who had just robbed in the area.

It was gathered that the gunmen gave the duo a hot pursuit. in the ensuing confusion, Osamudiamen and Nosa reportedly ran into a House in the vicinity and hid themselves.

It was further gathered that residents in the neighbourhood who mistook the two for the robbers apprehended them and beat them to death.

Consequently, a police preliminary investigation exonerated the two artisans from the said crime.

The owner of the site where they went to work also reportedly affirmed their innocence.

To this end, police operatives arrested three suspects alleged to have been directly involved in the lynching.

The suspects arrested include Frank Abolo, 37, Samson Odewole, 22, and Happy Ohiowere, 25.

The State Police spokesman, SP. Moses Yamu who confirmed the incident said the three suspects have been charged in court for murder.

According to Yamu: “The Command is aware of the incident where two young boys unfortunately met their unfortunate situation.

“The Command has commenced an investigation in that regard and immediately arrested three suspects, while two other suspects are at large.

“Those arrested have since been charged to court for prosecution,” he stated.

