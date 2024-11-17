MissUniverse2024: Adetshina Emerges First Runner Up

Share

Nigeria’s representative, Chidinma Adetshina, made history by finishing as the first runner-up at the 2024 Miss Universe competition.

The competition which was held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, November 16.

In an event celebrated for showcasing the talents, intelligence, and elegance of women from around the world, Adetshina’s remarkable performance captured the hearts of judges and audiences alike.

The final moments of the competition featured an intense face-off between Adetshina and Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig.

In a post shared via its Instagram page, the organisers expressed their excitement saying, “The final two! Nigeria and Denmark, two incredible women, one unforgettable moment.”

Ultimately, Theilvig claimed the crown, succeeding Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, the 2023 Miss Universe.

Adetshina’s journey to this historic achievement was marked by perseverance and grace.

Earlier in the year, she made headlines when she withdrew from the Miss South Africa 2024 contest, despite advancing to the final stage.

The decision came after some South Africans raised concerns about her nationality.

Undeterred, Adetshina represented Taraba State and won the Miss Universe Nigeria title, securing her place on the global stage.

Her accomplishment is the highest placement ever for a Nigerian contestant in the history of Miss Universe, building on the legacy of Nigerian excellence in international pageantry.

This follows in the footsteps of Agbani Darego, who, on November 16, 2001, became the first Black African to win the Miss World title at just 18 years old.

Darego’s victory was a landmark moment for Nigeria and the African continent, making her name synonymous with beauty and inspiring a generation.

The 2024 Miss Universe competition began with a record-breaking 125 entrants and saw an increase in the number of semifinalists from 20 to 30.

The contestants were narrowed down after the swimsuit parade to 12 who advanced to the evening gown segment.

Adetshina was among the final five contestants, which included representatives from Denmark, Thailand, Mexico, and Venezuela.

During the final stages, the contestants faced two rounds of questions and a concluding parade before the winner was revealed.

Mexico, Thailand, and Venezuela secured third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Adetshina’s achievement reveals the evolving landscape of global beauty standards and the importance of representation and inclusion.

Her historic performance is a testament to her resilience and the continued influence of Nigerian women on the world stage.

