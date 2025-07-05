Mission X: Super Falcons On The March Again

The most successful women’s team in Africa, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, will this weekend begin their quest for their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Tagged Mission X, Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, evaluates the team’s chances among other things. After failing to win a medal at the last Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in year 2022, Nigeria Super Falcons will on Sunday begin the chase to reclaim the title they have won nine times, however, there are so many odds against them taking the title at the same country the team falters the last time. Nigeria finished a disappointing fourth at the 2022 WAFCON after losing to Morocco in the semi-final and Zambia in the Third-placed match. The Falcons will be hoping to win the competition for the 10th time at the upcoming edition, which takes place in Morocco from July 5 to 26.

Odds against the team

Nigeria remain the team to beat at major competition whether within the continent or at the world stage and all teams would be all out to find a way to beat them while trying to stop them from achieving the X title.

It has not been smooth sailing for the Falcons as they have not really had the best of preparation heading to Morocco as they only played three friendly games while some of their rivals have had better preparations toward the competition.

The Super Falcons defeated Cameroon 2-0 before forcing Portugal to a goalless draw with their second win in three games coming recently against rival Ghana, as they defeated the Black Queens 3-1 in Casablanca.

After winning their first title the last time, the Banyana Banyana of South Africa will be hoping to make it a back-to-back win and they have been preparing hard after playing six preparatory matches in 2025.

Host Morocco on the other hand already played eight games in 2025 and they will be targeting their first title, same as Zambia, who defeated Nigeria in the Third place match at the last tournament.

What they are saying:

Head coach, Justin Madugu, and the players have been talking tough as they said Mission X was very possible.

Justin Madugu

While bemoaning the inability of the team to play more friendly games ahead of the tournament, coach Madugu said they have to go all out and make the country proud.

“More friendly games would have helped us to work on our combinations and team coordination,” he said.

“We cannot begin to make excuses at this stage. We are very focused on what is ahead of us, and we are okay with the ones we have had, and we have seen a lot from the few games we have played and that is also helping us to prepare better for this tournament.

“Yes, we would have loved to have more games so that we could have more players, give others more opportunities and see what they can do. And also work on our combinations and team coordination but, like I said, we don’t want to start making excuses. Let’s be focused on what is before us.”

Francisca Ordega

Super Falcons winger, Ordega, in her own words said every member of the team was determined to lift the WAFCON title.

“Everyone wants this title back,” she said.

“Most of these girls have not played (WAFCON) before, and I think they really want to win. Everybody wants to make a name for themselves.”

Christy Ucheibe

Ucheibe has expressed confidence over the Super Falcons’ readiness to compete for the title.

“The team and Africa are passionate about football, so it’s not just about the Super Falcons,” the Benfica midfielder said in an interview with Brila FM.

“We are all going there to compete, and I know my teammates are ready. Based on our preparation at the club level and the last game we played (against Ghana), I believe we’re prepared. We just need to keep pushing, stay focused, and remain determined.

“Nigeria is a big team in Africa now but we are going to take our game step by step. We don’t have to rush into the final, we’ll take it one game at a time.”

Omorinsola Babajide

Omorinsola Babajide is ready to make a debut WAFCON a memorable one by returning with the title.

“My personal goal is to make my debut and I wanna contribute as much as I can to the team’s winnings, goals, assists, and I really want to win my first senior silverware,” Babajide said.

Randy Waldrum

Former coach of the team, Randy Waldrum, has expressed confidence in the team while saying the players have what it takes to win the title.

The coach who took Nigeria to their worst outing at the African stage added that the team has the talent and hunger to succeed — provided the right players are selected.

“If I select the players, I think the talents are good enough on to win it,” Waldrum said.

“There’s enough ability there, especially building on what was achieved at the World Cup and Olympics. Those players are motivated and hungry to regain the title.

“They can do it (winning the title) but if the wrong blend of players is called up, it could become a struggle.

“Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire are going to be well-organized, and teams like Zambia, Cameroon, and Ghana are always tough. In Africa, player composition across nations makes all the difference.”

Tunisia the curtain raiser

With the competition starting on Sunday, Nigeria will play their opening game against Tunisia with a win in that game allowing the team to remove nerves and probably settle more before further games against Botswana and Algeria.

Hopefully with the team able to navigate the group stage, they will be looking forward to the next stage as they continue to look for the 10th title and achieve Mission X.

Fixtures

July 6: Nigeria vs Tunisia

July 10: Botswana vs Nigeria

July 13: Nigeria vs Algeria