Mission To Etinan: Travails Of Travellers On Federal Roads

Lingering issue

The old Ikot Ekpene-Ikwuano-Umuahia federal road is a project that has perpetually been on the annual appropriations of the Federal Government and each year accusations and counter-accusations rent the air about the non- execution of the project. On the travails of motorists and other road users who ply that stretch of road. Late Premier of the Old Eastern Region, consists of the five south-eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states and four South-south states of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa and Rivers.

The Old Eastern Region is currently the nine states in the South-East and South-South comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Rivers, Crossriver, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states The regime and vision of Ok- para as it where was to put in place a workable social security system as well as enduring basic infrastructure that were aimed to be far reaching that can make the region self-sustaining.

While in office there were landmark projects ranging from Palm oil settlements and plantation to the famous Obudu Cattle Ranch down to the several factories that rubbed off positively on the socio-economic landscape of the area. Today, those foundations laid by Okpara have become shadows of themselves and a striking case in point is the Umuahia-Ikwuano- Ikot Ekpene road and the Aba- Ikot Ekpene road respectively.

Doubts

If there were any doubts about the infrastructural squalor that road represents, it was quickly erased after a recent trip to Etinan Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom state. The journey started from factory road Umuahia linking the old Ikwuano road heading towards Akwa Ibom state. The road constructed before the Nigeria Civil war which was part of roads built by the regime of the first republic that also links the Old Ogoja Province, has become totally run down, decimated by flood, gully erosion and poor maintenance by successive administrations in the old Imo state .

It only took the intervention of the then governor Late Chief Samuel Mbakwe who despite the hostile and political face-off with the then National Party of Nigeria (NPN) took up the challenge of working on the road with periodic maintenance. Years after the fall of the Second Republic, successive military administrations in the old Imo state and the current Abia state paid lip services to the road hence leaving the people in the area to their fate.

At some point it was reported that the then governor of Akwa Ibom state Chief Godswill Akpabio had approached his counterpart in Abia state for a joint construction of the two major link roads but the then Abia governor, Chief Theodore Orji could not take up the Abia state end of the road while Akpa- bio eventually completed the Akwa Ibom flank of the highway. The Ikwuano end of the road cut a picture of an ungoverned space, a town without a government as vehicles get stuck in the almost endless stretch of mud while as vehicles spend hours on end to navigate their way out of the horrible stretch of road.

Witnesses

According to the commercial driver who is a regular user of the road: “This is our fate everyday and we have no alternative route to our neighbouring state of Akwa Ibom. Every week, literally, we are constrained to visit the mechanic or panel beater to check our vehicles’ shock absorber, dangling bumpers, our ball joint and other critical parts of the vehicle”. “When your vehicle gets stuck or breaks down along this bad road, you pray for the safety of your battery, head lamps, car radio and sometimes your tires”, he said.

Madam Uche Nwamkpa a trader that peddles crayfish from Oron town in Akwa Ibom state to Aba narrates her ordeal in the last two years. “We are used to it and we have First Aid box for pains after dancing your way from Aba to Oron and from Oron to Aba and the drivers have to increase their cost of transportation due to the costs of repairing the ‘tear and wear’ of their buses and that would in a long run affect the cost of our goods”, he said.

In what appears to be a paradox, neighbouring Akwa Ibom state presents a picture of masterly, durable and tastefully paved roads and flyover linking the land of promise as it is fondly known. Successive regimes in Akwa Ibom have taken road construction as a task that must be accomplished and they never made any mistake about it. Their infrastructural exploit is quite a far cry from the transitional crisis that trails every handover of baton in the infrastructure-challenged Abia state.

It is even more saddening that reasons adduced for the non-construction of that link road border largely on the fact that the affected roads are federal roads, notwithstanding that the core beneficiaries of the road would have been Abia citizens.

Legislative impact

The then federal legislator that represented Ikwuano-Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency, Chief Sam Onuigbo had made strong representations at the then office of the former Minister for Works, Power and Housing, Baba- tunde Fashola SAN, both in writing and in person. Fashola directed the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to commence palliative work on the roads between December 2016 and April 2017 until the road was officially awarded in 2019.

The federal government also approved the funding of the project through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) under the Tax Credit Scheme (TCS). Consequent upon that development, the contractor, Heartland Construction Company Ltd returned to site to execute the project at the cost of N13.26 billion with project duration of four years. Sadly, the claim of working on the roads became a mere flash in the pan, as little or nothing was done on the road when the contractor returned to site between 2021 and 2022.

Onwubiko speaks

But the Federal Controller of Works in Abia state, Mr. Tochukwu Onwubiko blamed the delay on certain challenges such as payment of compensation to the natives which he said ran into billions of naira. Onwubiko noted that there are Advance Payment Guarantees from the regulatory bank who through their own engineers would evaluate work done before payment. Also speaking, the Public Relations Manager of the company Mrs Grace Gbagi contended that between 2019 and 2022 the project was not funded until 2022 expressing hope that the project would be jump-started.

Apparently, the blame game has become a common feature in most contracts awarded in the South- East but the home governments in the states owe it as a responsibility to provide basic infrastructure for the masses, be it federal or state roads. According to the National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, “it is unfortunate that we keep hearing this type of stories when it comes to the roads in the South-East” The state governments in the South-East should go into talks with the federal government to construct those roads and later apply for a refund and that is the way it is done in Anambra state and a number of other states.”

Similarly, the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi has been on tour of projects across the country which includes the South-East zone and it is being canvassed that with the synergy between Umahi and the South-East Governors’ Forum, roads of such nature and importance should be given the required consideration, prioritized and speedy interventions made.