Mission school holds anniversary/founders’ day

The POBUNA Secondary Grammar School Poka-Epe Lagos State, held its 55th anniversary/Founders Day celebrations to support school projects.

POBUNA, a missionary school founded on Feb. 20, 1970, by former UNA now known as First African Church Mission and Pobo Community, has produced prominent royal fathers, and eminent personalities such as Navy Comdr. Joke Sijuade Rtd, and others serving in Nigeria and the diaspora, the school management said.

Adding that its current Old Boys Association executives led by its President Dr Solomon Oladapo-Komolafe, prioritised structure upliftment in the school to sustain it.

Vice President of the school’s Old Boys Association, Mr. Oladapo Ogundipe, said the epic celebration and a reunion of members, held at Bolanle Ambode Way Poka-Epe, began with a road show by members to register their arrival in Epe.

Followed by the cutting of the anniversary cake, familiarisation trips to community leaders, and an anniversary lecture to be delivered by Prof. Olumide Awofeso. Also, followed by a health talk on prevention and management of diabetes, on Friday and a Jumat service to celebrate the Islamic heritage of members.

Also, the corporate engagements in support of projects, the second anniversary delivered by the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, the commissioning of the school’s Legacy Hall known as Adelakun Hall, then a gala dinner for members to unwind, and ends with a thanksgiving service on Sunday.

According to Ogundipe, who doubles as the Anniversary Planning Committee Chairman, the event tagged ‘POBUNA Legends’ will re-enact the school day spirit and humanitarian works to develop the school and its host community.

“We will ensure we make a stylish and unified statement to give back to the community that groomed us,” he said.

