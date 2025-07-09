Mission 300 Compact To Gulp $32.8bn, Says FG

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has said that the estimated investment required for the Mission 300 Compact is $32.8 billion, with $15.5 billion expected from the private sector.

He spoke at the Mission 300 Stakeholders Engagement meeting in Abuja, yesterday, according to a statement by his media aide: Mr. Bolaji Tunji. He explained that the Mission is to provide electricity to 300 million unserved people in Africa.

He added that the stakeholders meeting would provide an opportunity for them to align, strategize, and to build the partnerships needed to move from Nigeria Energy Compact, to concrete results.

He also called on development partners, the private sector, philanthropic actors, the public sector, and the civil society organizations to rally around this mission.

Adelabu said: “Mobilizing this level of financing will demand innovation, coordination, and a shared commitment. In this room today are many of the institutions and individuals who can help us shape the future of Nigeria’s energy sector.

Let us take this opportunity to ask hard questions, identify the practical solutions, and develop actionable plans that will make universal access a reality not just in the policy space, but in the daily lives of our citizens by powering our hospitals, our schools, our industries, and our homes.”

The minister reiterated FG’s commitment to setting the power sector on the path of sustainability and bankability, by prioritizing the different reforms being undertaken in the sector.

He stated that this was critical to the economic growth and development of the nation. He also announced the priorities of the government in power sector reforms to include “addressing the market liquidity issues and initiating required sector reforms.”

He added: “There’s a huge outstanding debt to the power generation companies in the form of unpaid government subsidies which stood at about ₦4trn as of December 2024.

The Federal Government is already working out modalities to defray this obligation and to ensure that further obligations are not accrued going forward, the government is working on a plan to transition the sector to a fully cost-reflective regime while implementing targeted subsidies for the economically vulnerable citizens in the country.