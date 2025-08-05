Mission 300 Compact: ‘Nigeria Should Minimise Losses To Attract $32.8bn Investment

Nigeria needs to minimize electricity generation, transmission and distribution losses to attract the Mission 300 Compact $32.8 billion estimated investment requirement, Executive VicePresident, Operations & Management, Genesis Energy, Mr. Simon Shaibu, has said. He spoke in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, had said at the Mission 300 Stakeholders Engagement meeting in Abuja that the estimated investment required for the Mission 300 Compact was $32.8 billion, with $15.5 billion expected from the private sector. He explained that the Mission was to provide electricity to 300 million unserved people in Africa. He added that the stakeholders meeting would provide an opportunity for them to align, strategize and to build the partnerships needed to move from Nigeria Energy Compact, to concrete results.

He also called on development partners, the private sector, philanthropic actors, the public sector, and the civil society organizations to rally around this mission. Speaking to New Telegraph, Shaibu stated that industry experience had shown that a lot of indices, parameters, would influence Nigeria positioning itself to attract those funding. He added that another strategy was for the country to position itself to arrive at a costeffective tariff.

He said: “By that I mean that you will see that the generation sources, although they are categorized, could be levelized in such a way that the customer, the power that is required, and they pay for what they use. “So, as it is now, the cost of generating, self-generating by this group is over N300 per kilowatt hour, or you realize that Band A is N209 per kilowatt hour. “So, for us to position ourselves to tap into this funding, we need to levelize and get a cost-effective tariff, and minimize losses. Because they are losses, so they are accounted for.

They are transmission losses, they are generation losses, they are distribution losses. All the losses need to be minimized and must go by the Multi-Year Tariff Order(MYTO) standard. Right now, all the losses are about the percentages agreed by the MYTO, and its multiyear tariff. “From what the federal government said, a substantial chunk of that investment should also come from the private sector. So, how do we convince the private sector, aside from what you have said about cost-effective tariffs, to invest?

What template should the F Government adopt to attract them?” He added: “Right now, the Federal Government has adopted a template through the REA, and what they are doing is they are going through the fiscal to do an embedded generation, whereby the cluster is agreed upon, and power is sent to that particular cluster. And so, they have mapped out so many clusters across Nigeria. So, if they are able to deliver on those mandates by supplying power to clusters, then the private sector will be able to come in, because the mandate is to sensitize the private sector to come in and self-generate into this cluster, manage this from generation to mid-term collections.

“So, this is attractive, and they have provided grants along the line to help the private sector to achieve this goal. So, it is an initiative of the federal government that we are encouraging.” Shaibu said foreign investors could key in into this as the initiative gives about double or triple redundancy.

He noted that there is the Photovoltaic Thermal (PVT), the battery, and the grid. He added that there is also the generator, which is the last backup to those clusters. “So, if any of the generation fails, the other one kicks in. And because they are directly put in the hands of the private sector to generate and manage, they will not be able to get their revenues back.