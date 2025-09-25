Missing VP: Akure Hotel Releases CCTV, Assures Cooperation With Police

The management of Sunview Hotel, Akure, has addressed the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Vice Principal, Mr. Olaloye Olatunde, who went missing while lodged at the facility during a training programme.

General Manager of the hotel, Mr. Ernest Ekpeyong, described the development as “unfortunate and deeply concerning,” assuring that the hotel has fully cooperated with security agencies and remains committed to guest safety.

According to Ekpeyong, Olatunde was one of 58 participants who checked into the hotel on Sunday, August 24, for a one-week programme that ended on Saturday, August 30. CCTV footage revealed that he was last seen on Thursday morning, August 28, leaving his room and walking out of the premises without returning.

“All the CCTV footage of his stay has been made available to the police. We also played the recordings for journalists, showing he was frequently pacing up and down within the premises before he eventually went out and never came back,” Ekpeyong explained.

He added that by the final day of the training, hotel staff discovered Olatunde had not cleared his bills. When inquiries were made, fellow participants confirmed he was absent. His belongings were later kept in housekeeping at the request of the organisers, until his family came asking for him.

The hotel stated it was the first to escalate the matter to security agencies after the organisers failed to act promptly.

“By Monday, when it became obvious something was wrong, we advised the organisers to involve the police, but they declined. We then went to the police ourselves and found that the family had already reported. We equally petitioned the police through the Office of the AIG, showing our transparency and readiness to assist investigations,” he said.

The case has since been transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the Ondo State Police Command, while the Department of State Services (DSS) is conducting an independent probe.

Ekpeyong expressed sympathy to Olatunde’s family, noting that the incident was unprecedented in the hotel’s decades of operation. He assured that new security measures, including enhanced CCTV coverage and cloud-based storage, have been adopted to prevent a recurrence.

“We feel their pain and are praying for his safe return. Sunview Hotel has built its reputation on trust and quality service. We will continue to cooperate with the police and the DSS until this mystery is resolved. Our concern is to see this man found alive, and we will not relent in supporting efforts to achieve that,” he said.