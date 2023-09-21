Missing VON Journalist, Hamisu Danjibga Found Dead In Zamfara

The missing Voice of Nigeria (VON) journalist, Hamisu Danjibga has been found dead in Zamfara State, New Telegraph reports.

The Secretary of the Zamfara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ibrahim Gada, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday in Gusau, the state capital.

The NUJ reported that the journalist who had been declared missing earlier in the week was subsequently discovered dead in a sewage pit behind his residence three days later.

The union expressed profound concern about the circumstances surrounding Danjibga’s death and appealed to law enforcement agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident, ensuring that those responsible for this heinous act face the consequences of their actions.

The statement reads: “The Zamfara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists regrets to announce the death of Hamisu Danjibga a reporter with Voice of Nigeria (VON) whose body was found in a soakaway behind his house three days after missing.

“The discovery of his corpse was a result of an unpleasant odour observed by Islamiya Children in the evening of Wednesday 20th September 2023 who drew the attention of their teachers.

“After breaking the sock away the dead body was confirmed to be that of Danjibga by his family and some neighbours. His funeral rites have since been observed according to Islamic injunctions.

“The Union extends its heartfelt condolence to the family, Voice of Nigeria, and the entire Zamfara state.

“The Council while expressing deep concern over the nature of Danjibga’s demise, appealed to security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.”