Missing Varsity Students Found Dead

Three weeks after they were declared missing by their friends, two undergraduates of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), have been found dead in the border town between Ondo and Ekiti states.

The students, namely Andrel Eloho Okah of the Department of History and International Studies in the Faculty of Arts, and John Friday Abba of the Department of Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture, had been declared missing for over three weeks.

This development made their friends and families raise the alarm over the sudden disappearance and whereabouts of the students who are both in their second year at the state-owned university.

A colleague who identified himself as Ajibola had said efforts to track the duo through their phone numbers have been abortive.

He explained that the two students had been missing classes and academic activities on campus, saying their whereabouts had sparked outcry and concerns among course mates.

His words, “For over two weeks now, the two of them have been missing from school and academic activities in class. We searched everywhere. We cannot find them, and we are worried about their whereabouts.

We don’t even know if it is a case of kidnapping or something else. The two of them are very close, though. But efforts to reach them through their phones have repeatedly failed. Their sudden disappearance is giving us concerns.

“We need help, and we have reported to the school management and the police, but we are not getting the response we needed. They are telling us to just calm down. There is nothing tangible that has been done.

Three weeks later, the missing students were found dead. The corpses of Okah, of the Department of History and International Studies in the Faculty of Art, and Abba of the Department of Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture at the state university, were found over the weekend.

A security source who confided in reporters confirmed the death of the two undergraduate students in a chat yesterday.

The source said, “It is sad to inform you that the two missing AAUA students have been killed by their suspected abductors, and their dead bodies have been found where they kept them.