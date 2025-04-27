Missing Student: Enioluwa Calls Out JAMB Over 6:30am Exam Time

Share

Popular Nigerian influencer and media personality, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has stirred social media reactions after criticising the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) officials over the early morning scheduling of the ongoing examinations.

Enioluwa’s outburst came amid the case of a young female JAMB student who went missing before being found in Ijebu Ode after almost 24 hours.

Taking to his social media page, Eni while calling out the JAMB officials described the development as the “Anyhowness” in Nigeria, questioning the rationale behind setting examinations for as early as 6:30 am.

He expressed concern over the safety, mental preparedness, and wellbeing of secondary school students many aged between 14 and 17 who are expected to sit for the national exam at such an early hour.

Enioluwa said; “My major problem with Nigeria is our anyhowness. It has creeped so much into the system that you find a person doing a certain thing, and you ask them why, and they have no logical reasoning for it,”

He lamented that the decision appeared poorly thought out, pointing out that expecting young students to wake up around 5 am to prepare for a crucial exam is unreasonable, especially in a country facing heightened security risks and economic challenges.

Enioluwa also questioned if any scientific research was conducted to determine the best time for students to perform optimally in examinations, stressing that public transport challenges and personal safety should have been considered.

He added: “I have seen comments online about people missing after leaving home to write JAMB. When it is light banter, it is okay.

“But when it becomes a real issue, can we look into our cerebrum and think a little? Because this is a serious issue that would affect people’s lives,”

Watch the video below:

