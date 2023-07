North Korea is not responding to at- tempts to negotiate the release of a US soldier who fled over its heavily-armed border, Washington has said. Private Travis King crossed the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) dividing North and South Korea on Tuesday.

The Pentagon had contacted North Ko- rea, a state department spokesman said. “My understanding is that those communications have not yet been answered.” There has been no word from the North on PV2 King’s whereabouts or his fate, reports the BBC.