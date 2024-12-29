Missing Seven-Year-Old Girl In Sango-Ota Found

Share

A seven-year-old girl who went missing on Monday in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, has been found, New Telegraph reports.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Police Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), confirmed the development via a post on his X page on Sunday, bringing relief to her family and the public.

According to Adejobi, the young girl disappeared after being deceived by a male customer who frequently patronized her mother, a PoS operator.

The suspect allegedly sent the child on an errand before vanishing with her.

“OTTA MISSING GIRL: The girl has been found. The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, will give details at his media briefing on the case and many other feats in Ogun State.

“We appreciate you all for your concern on the girl’s case. Thank you,” Adejobi wrote.

READ ALSO:

The case gained attention on social media after the girl’s cousin, Miyakee (@mimara_concept), raised the alarm on Wednesday.

He accused the suspect of initially directing the family to meet him under Sango Bridge to retrieve the girl before becoming unreachable.

The incident also stirred controversy after allegations that officers at the Sango Division demanded ₦40,000 to act on the missing girl’s case.

Although Ogun State Police spokesperson Omolola Odutola denied the claim, Adejobi later confirmed that money was indeed demanded, sparking further scrutiny.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State is expected to provide full details of the investigation and update the public on the efforts that led to the girl’s recovery during an upcoming media briefing.

Share

Please follow and like us: