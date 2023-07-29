Missing Ogun Cop: Court Orders Police To Pay Family 20m

The National Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan has ordered the Nigeria Police Force to pay N20 million to the family of a personnel, Emmanuel Gene who had been declared missing for over two year ago.

Gene who served at the Ijebu-Igbo Division of the Ogun State Command was alleged to have been kidnapped by hoodlums during an operation in Aba Tuntun in December 2020. The missing cop whose wife was pregnant at the time he got lost is yet to be found either dead or alive, leaving the family with no option than to approach the court.

In a petition dated September 21, 2021, the Genes, through their counsel, Kehinde Bamiwola, called on police authorities to intervene and found the missing cop, dead or alive. They had requested that the state Commissioner of Police, the then Area Commander of Ijebu-Ode, AC Abiodun Onuoha and the D.P.O., SP Kazeem Solatan should provide answers to the questions.

With no response from the NPF authorities, the family approached the National Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan to seek redress.