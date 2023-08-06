Missing Names: Tinubu Settling IOUs, To Accommodate Others –Presidency Sources

Observers have expressed surprise at the list of ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu as some of his close allies were excluded.

Some politicians, hitherto taken for granted as possible ministerial nominees of the President, considering their contributions to his victory at the February 25 Presidential election, were conspicuously left out.

Prominent politicians like a former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; former Minister of Aviation, Femi FaniKayode; Hon. James Faleke, amongst others were those speculated to have initially made the ministerial list before the President eventually forwarded the authentic one, currently being considered by the National Assembly, for confirmation. Multiple sources confirmed that high wired political calculations, anchored on the need for consolidation and balancing, accounted for Tinubu’s decision to pick those who eventually made his final list of ministerial nominees.

A source in the Presidency said: “Most of those who made the list were those who made Tinubu’s victory a reality and must be settled. Remember, politics is a game of interest and those who worked must be rewarded.

I’m not saying that the nominees were appointed solely on political considerations as all of them, politicians and technocrats, are those that have proven their mettles in their various fields. They are well qualified people.”

Another source, who craved anonymity said: “The President will not leave any of his loyalists out. There is so much to be done locally and internationally and he would need these men to drive his policies. The fact that they were not appointed ministers does not mean that they have been abandoned.

Some of these men are his foot soldiers on reserve bench, waiting to be called for service when the time comes.” On why the President seemed to have attempted to use the ministerial nomination to settle political ‘IOUs’, the source said politicians generally consolidate their positions first after their electoral victories and thereafter plot for successive polls.

He said: “Take a look at the appointments done so far. You will sense the political undertone ahead of 2027. You find well grounded politicians, including former governors, who can hold their grounds well on that list.

The President is building a formidable political team that will be hard to beat while also considering the abilities and capacities of the appointed individuals to deliver. So, it’s a winwin affair.

We have a lot of competent and cerebral individuals across the country, who can deliver if and when appointed. This President is willing to exploit the abundant human capital resources to the maximum in delivering good governance. That I can assure you.”