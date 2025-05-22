Missing Lagos Banker’s Body Discovered In Morgue With Machete Wounds

Share

The body of a 26-yearold banker, Osemudiamen Idemudia, reported missing earlier this month, was discovered in a Yaba morgue on Sunday, May 19, bearing horrific machete injuries, sparking outrage and demands for justice from his grieving family.

Idemudia, who worked in the Point-of-Sale (POS) department of a commercial bank in Ikota, Lagos, was last seen alive on the evening of May 9 in the CMS area of Lagos Island.

After a week of frantic searches across hospitals and mortuaries, his family located his remains at a Yaba morgue, where staff claimed the body was deposited by unidentified police officers.

The corpse bore deep machete cuts to the head, face, and legs, leading relatives to suspect a brutal murder. A family member simply identified as Segun, who confirmed the discovery to the me- Some recovered items dia yesterday said, “We have found Osemudiamen’s body.

He was murdered. The machete wounds were severe, and the police brought him here, but no one can tell us where they found him or who was responsible.”

Morgue attendants reportedly failed to provide details about the officers involved or the circumstances of the body’s recovery, complicating efforts to trace the crime.”

According to the victim’s father, Julius Idemudia, Osemudiamen had left his Ikota office on May 9 with a colleague for a meeting at the bank’s CMS headquarters.

The appointment was abruptly canceled, prompting the pair to part ways at CMS. Osemudiamen, who typically commuted to his Igando home via Iyana Ipaja, vanished after boarding a bus.

“When he didn’t return, we knew something was wrong. This was completely unlike him,” Julius recounted, his voice heavy with grief. The family reported his disappearance to the Igando Police Station on May 10, but received no substantial updates until the grim discovery nine days later.

Lagos police authorities have yet to issue an official statement, despite repeated attempts to contact spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin.

The lack of transparency has drawn criticism, with the family questioning how officers could deposit a body without documenting the incident or identifying themselves to mortuary staff Osemudiamen was buried on Tuesday, May 20, in a somber ceremony attended by heartbroken relatives.

His family now pleads for answers: “We need justice. Those responsible must not escape punishment,”Segun insisted.

