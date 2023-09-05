Missing Intestine: Lagos Assembly hails Sanwo-Olu, begins probe

Lagos State House of Assembly has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for visiting 12-year-old boy, Master Adebola AkinBright, with a case of alleged missing small intestine. Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, described the Governor’s action as a reflection that the government was responsive and caring. He said: “It shows the governor is caring for him to have visited the mother and the child at the hospital and the promise he made which gives hope.

It is commendable.” Obasa, however, said it was important to have a system in place to ensure a structure that curtails any challenge that affects institutions in the State adding that it was, therefore, necessary to get to the root of the problem. An ad-hoc committee set up by the Speaker to investigate the issue has the Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, as chairman. Other members are Hon. Temitope Adewale, Hon. Steve Ogundipe, Hon. Surajudeen Tijani, and Hon. Lawal Aina Musibau.

In his position, the Deputy Whip of the House, Hon. David Setonji, thanked the Speaker for calling the attention of the lawmakers to the issue, adding: “We need to look more into the health sector of the State. He noted that the House had taken pragmatic steps to pass a law on organ harvesting and that the law has an important role to play in the progress of the State. On his part, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, noted the importance of the law on organ transplant adding that organ theft is another area that can be looked into.