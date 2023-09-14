Missing Intestine: Incompetence Fast Becoming Bane of Medical Practice –Dr. Abassi

…Medical Board Needs to Rise to the Occasion

With the Lagos State House of Assembly investigating the mysterious disappearance of the small intestine of 13-year-old Adebola Akin-Bright, An Ad-hoc Committee has been set up saddled with the responsibility of probing this incident, while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised adequate medical attention to restore Adebola’s health. In this interview, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Heritage Men’s Clinic, Dr. Rasheed Abassi, speaks on medical practice in Nigeria, APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

From the story, the boy was treated for typhoid earlier this year Could poor treatment of typhoid have resulted into a ruptured appendix?

It is a very sad case. I don’t think it’s a case of organ harvesting. I think it is a case of incompetence and poor medical infrastructure. It has now gone beyond the mistake because there is a lot of cover up. So, if you look at the genesis of the boy’s unfortunate case, let’s give credit where credit is due. The governor has intervened as a responsible human being not even as a politician.

He steps in because he is a father so he is doing what is the right thing but it doesn’t need to get to this stage; let’s take a step back. So, Adebola was taken to a private hospital for ‘ruptured appendix’.We all know that one of the complications of ruptured appendix will lead to a small bowel obstruction. Only God knows how long that has been going on.

He was operated, and few days later, he needed to revisit the hospital again where complications occurred. It could have been as a result of the Ischemic Bowel being infected or necrotising. All these will lead to the loss of that small intestine. It is very instructive to note that the small intestine cannot be transplanted in Nigeria, and not even in Africa. So, it’s not a case of the organ being harvested.

But in order to prevent further occurrence, we need to look at the kind of health care situation we have in Nigeria. Who licensed the first hospital they went to? We have hospitals in Nigeria that don’t have x-ray machines, talk less oxygen. On the social media story of a northern woman who delivered a baby that had jaundice and the hospital had no phototherapy, once jaundice gets into the brain, it causes irreversible brain damage called Kernicterus.

Now, the boy is blind. The governor cannot step in every time; so, we need accountability. The medical community should be the one championing this because there are so many places where they have dropped the ball. Incompetence and malpractice are the bane of the medical profession.

Is incompetence coming from the earlier place where the mother must have taken the child or could it have been from LASUTH?

Absolutely, the incompetence has been from all the facilities now. Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and the other hospital are not claiming responsibility. It’s just a blame game between the two medical facilities. Yes, there is a big cover up and lack of transparency.

If LASUTH had done the needful, which is what we do abroad; you come in before pre-op, you do all your investigative studies, there would not be cover ups . Who was the surgeon that attended to him at LASUTH? Why is the surgeon not stepping out?

Why does it have to be the crying mother that called the attention of the governor? But again, we are just dealing with the symptoms. The lack of infrastructure and training of our medical doctors have come to the fore. There has to be transparency and accountability.

You said that the intestine cannot be harvested in this clime. In an era where people are trafficked and organs harvested, you may be misunderstood. Could you please explain your position?

I am strongly convinced this is a case of medical incompetence and not organ harvesting. It’s not a case of a stolen kidney or intestine for sale in the black market. The genesis shows that the 13-year-old boy was taken to a private hospital and was diagnosed with a ruptured appendix.

When a little boy appears at your facility with a ruptured appendix, you have to do the needful and make sure you exclude complications like small bowel obstruction. When small bowel obstruction sets in and it is not timely addressed, it leads to ischemic bowel. There will be no more blood flow when that bowel is dead. It is no longer harvestable. It is not something you can transplant.

So that’s why I believe strongly that some medical doctors were incompetent in the field of medical practice and now it has been covered up. The first surgeon that attended to him needs to be called out. If I were the Surgeon, and you bring a 13-year-old to me, there has to be pre- operative clearance.

A cardiologist will clear the boy and say he will be able to survive my surgery. A pulmonologist will be there with CT scan, electrocardiogram (EKGs) and lab work done. All these are what proper medical infrastructure provides, and that allows me to know. I will know if it will be a two or four-hour surgery. I will know if I need to call other consultants because of possible complications. In this case, none of these was absolutely done.

When people do not understand something, they tend to blow it out of proportion.What treatment or procedure do you think can be done to bring Adebola back to life?

I give credits to the governor because his case could have been worse. The mother said it would cost her an average of about N69,000 to N70,000 to feed the boy on total parenteral nutrition (TPN) because he doesn’t have any small intestine anymore. TPN is when the intravenous (IV) administered nutrition is the only source of nutrition the patient is receiving.

So, if there’s no small intestine, is that the way the boy is going to live forever?

Unfortunately, yes, because he can no longer eat the kind of foods you and I eat. The digestive system starts from your mouth and you need a part of your intestine that processes and leads to absorption. He doesn’t have that.

So, all he has left now is the colon, and so he has to be given TPN, which is already processed semi-digested food, and it can only be taken in through his vein. He has a long road ahead. If the governor is actually committed to his word, his care will have to be transferred abroad.

So, would there be need for a small intestine transplant?

So, depending on what the situation is now, they will need a gastrointestinal (GI) surgeon on board. When you are talking of transplant that’s another ‘bag of worms’. He has to be committed to long term anti-rejecting medications if he’s actually a candidate for that.

There are patients like that in the United States that live normal lives and on TPN. On a broader scale we are talking about taking people to LASUTH, to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) with uncontrolled hypertension, and doctors treating them and just normalising the blood pressure without following protocol.

We do not need the Lagos State government or its State Assembly intervening now; we need medical boards enforcing checks and balances. Doctors are not angels, but we shouldn’t put them in a situation where by this happens everyday.

On a personal note, I lost my mum in 2008 at LASUTH, after they took her there with uncontrolled hypertension and a doctor was telling me on the phone that ‘oh don’t worry, Mama’s blood pressure is now normal’, I was shocked at the sharp contrast.

That was the last from my mum and she died. In order for us to prevent these from happening again, we need to address our health care delivery system. We need medical intelligence. We need the Medical Board to step in.

Could all these have been mitigated, perhaps in a case where there are early symptoms which could have been reported to the hospital earlier?

Absolutely. They came in because of delay to present to medical care which is so common with Nigerians. We don’t have a lot of educated patients, so they present themselves to the hospitals late. In such a case, it becomes a medical emergency which would lead to bowel obstruction and a cut in blood supply to the intestine. Living the dead intestine in the boy is a medical malpractice.

The deed is done. My question is why are they covering up?, There has to be transparency. We have 30,000 Primary Healthcare centres (PHCs) in Nigeria, but only 20 per cent are functional. Some may not have access to that, so they end up in private hospitals where finance becomes an issue. The solution to this quagmire is medical intelligence. It will set a tone for a data-driven and robust healthcare system.