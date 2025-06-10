Missing Indian Bride Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Husband On Honeymoon

Share

Police in India said a woman, who had gone missing after her husband was found brutally murdered during their honeymoon, is in custody after she surrendered.

The families of the couple had alleged that the bride had also either been killed or abducted and mounted a huge campaign to find her.

Police now allege that Sonam Raghuvanshi, 25, hired killers to murder her 30-year-old husband Raja during their trip to the tiny north-eastern state of Meghalaya. Four men have also been arrested, reports the BBC.

