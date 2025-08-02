Missing Final-Year AAU Ekooma Student Found Dead

A final-year Microbiology student of Ambrose Ali University, Ekoma, Edo State, identified as Blessing, has been found dead days after she was allegedly declared missing by a close friend.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that she was reportedly last seen on Sunday and missed a scheduled exam on Monday.

Messages allegedly sent from her phone claimed she had been kidnapped and that a ransom was being demanded.

Suspicion grew when the friend who initially raised the alarm allegedly refused to allow concerned students to search her residence.

Acting on a tip-off, police reportedly discovered Blessing’s decomposing body within the compound. Investigations are currently ongoing to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, when contacted, said an investigation has commenced into the incident.