Missing Female Varsity Student Found Dead in Abuja

A female student of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Blessing Karami, who was declared missing on September 11 has been found dead in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, who confirmed this yesterday, said the remains of the deceased were discovered in a wooded area in the Karimo area of the nation’s capital.

According to the police, the disappearance of the 26-year-old woman was reported to the authorities on September 14, 2023. The PPRO said the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna G. Garba has directed a thorough investigation into the “circumstances surrounding Blessing Karami Moses’ untimely death”.

She noted that the commitment of the command to the murder case is unwavering, and is determined to uncover both the immediate and remote causes of the tragic incident. She said the command is currently working with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to recover the decomposing body.

“We will continue to provide updates to the public as our investigation progresses. “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Blessing Karami Moses during this difficult time,” the PPRO added.