Missing Alaska Plane Found – US Coast Guard

Share

The United States (US) Coast Guard on Saturday reported that the small plane which crashed in western Alaska with ten people on board has been found.

According to the US Coast Guard, there were no survivors when the plane was finally found, adding that three individuals were found dead and the remaining seven are currently inaccessible because of the condition of the plane.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the Bering Air flight left Unalakleet at 2.38 pm on Thursday, but contact was lost less than an hour later.

READ ALSO:

However, the Coast Guard wrote on its X page on Saturday morning, providing an update about the missing plane.

“USCG has ended its search for the missing plane after the aircraft was located approx 34 miles southeast of Nome. 3 individuals were found inside and reported to be deceased.

“The remaining 7 people are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane. Our heartfelt condolences are with those affected by this tragic incident.”

Share

Please follow and like us: