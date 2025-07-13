Missing AAUA Undergraduates Found Dead

Three weeks after being declared missing by their friends, two undergraduates of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), have been found dead in a forest at the border between Ondo and Ekiti States.

The deceased students: Andrel Eloho Okah, a 200-level student in the Department of History and International Studies, Faculty of Arts; and John Friday Abba, a 200-level student in the Department of Economics, Faculty of Agriculture had been reported missing for over three weeks.

Their disappearance had triggered panic among their colleagues, prompting a search and appeals for information from the public and authorities.

A coursemate who identified himself as Ajibola expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the search for the missing students.

“For over two weeks now, the two of them have been missing from school and academic activities. We searched everywhere but couldn’t find them. Their phones have been unreachable, and no one has any information about their whereabouts,” he said.

“They were very close friends. We don’t know if this is a case of kidnapping or something else. We reported to the school management and the police, but all we were told was to calm down. Nothing tangible was done.”

On Sunday, the tragic discovery of their corpses was confirmed by security operatives.

A security source, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the bodies of the students were found in a bush at a border town between Akoko and Ekiti.

“It is sad to inform you that the two missing AAUA students have been killed by their suspected abductors. Their corpses have now been located, and our men are on the way to recover them,” the source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo State, SP Olayinka Ayanlade, said he would provide an update later.