Missing 2026 World Cup Would Be Disasterous – Musa

..says Eagles can revive campaign with victory over Rwanda

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has warned that failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be a huge setback for Nigerian football. Speaking in Ilorin yesterday, Musa stressed that missing out on the tournament would hurt both current and upcoming players.

“It would be a big disaster if Nigeria is not at the 2026 World Cup,” Musa said “A whole generation of talented players could be lost, and it would shake the confidence of young footballers in the country.

The Super Eagles are in a very difficult situation right but we believe in our selves that we can still scale through.” The Super Eagles are currently fifth in Group C of the qualifiers, behind South Africa, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, and Benin.

However, Musa believes Nigeria can still turn things around, starting with their next game against Rwanda. “The important game is Rwanda,” he said.

“If we get three points, it will be a turning point. But it’s not just up to the Super Eagles alone; every Nigerian must support us.”

Musa, who was in Ilorin with Kano Pillars for their NPFL match against Kwara United, also commended the improvement of the Nigerian league.

“In the past, winning away games was nearly impossible. But now, things have changed, and teams can win anywhere, as we saw in the Lobi vs. Ikorodu United match,” he added.

With the crucial Rwanda game ahead, Musa remains hopeful that the Super Eagles can revive their World Cup campaign.

