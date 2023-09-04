Missing 200-Level FUNAAB Student Found

Solomon Destiny, a missing student of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), Abeokuta, has been found.

The Animal Breeding and Genetics student is currently undergoing medical care at an unidentified hospital, the Ogun State Police Command said in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday after the development was confirmed.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command, Omolola Odutola said, “Thank you, esteemed members of the press, your swift and proactive actions came to bear and I am very grateful for the widespread.

“I am happy to announce that our beloved 200-level student has been found and is alive but currently receiving treatment.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the leadership of the Students’ Union Government of the university had raised the alarm on his whereabouts

The SUG noted that Solomon was last seen at Ogboja village around the Oluwo-Osiele axis of Abeokuta and had solicited useful information that could help to locate him.

Meanwhile, the Head, of the Directorate of Public Relations, FUNAAB, Kola Adepoju while confirming the incident said “Yes, our student is missing and our University Management has swung into action by reporting the development to relevant security agencies.

“We want to assure the parents or guardians of our missing student, ditto his colleagues and the public, in general, that the university and security agencies are doing the needful to find him and bring him back to his parents and colleagues safely.”