Missile Strikes Hit Major Qatar Energy Hub

Missile strikes hit Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City yesterday.

The strike caused extensive damage and fires at the major energy hub, QatarEnergy said. It,however, added that no casualties had been reported.

The state-owned petroleum company responsible for all oil and gas activities in Qatar released a statement on X, confirming Ras Laffan Industrial City was the subject of missile attacks yesterday night.

It said: “Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires, as extensive damage has been caused. “All personnel have been accounted for and no casualties have been reported at this time.