Miss Universe Nigeria Unveils 22 Finalists For 2025 Pageant

Organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria contest, Silverbird Group, has announced the contestants for its 2025 pageant. The organisers of the pageant unveiled the 22 contestants representing states across the country on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the competition goes beyond beauty, with participants expected to champion causes such as education, youth empowerment, healthcare, and gender equality.

The finalists entered camp on Sunday at the Festival Hotel in Festac, Lagos, where they will undergo grooming, fitness routines, and mentorship sessions ahead of the finale. Voting has also commenced on the Miss Universe Nigeria website.

This year’s winner will represent Nigeria at the global Miss Universe pageant, lead advocacy campaigns, and serve as a public goodwill ambassador.

She will also receive a cash prize, the amount of which has yet to be disclosed, along with material gifts, brand endorsements, training opportunities, and paid appearances.

The 2025 Miss Universe Nigeria grand finale is scheduled for Saturday, August 30. The 2024 edition was won by Chidimma Adetshina, the embattled Miss South Africa contestant, who received a N10 million cash prize