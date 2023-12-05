Miss Universe Nigeria Sets To Marry 54-Year-Old Billionaire

Taking to her Instagram page, the beauty queen shared photos of herself and her billionaire husband-to-be, informing the public of their impending marriage.

The businessman who has now been identified as Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu is a billionaire CEO of SNECOU Group Limited and also a former lawmaker of Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

New Telegraph recalls that the 54-year-old Prince Nicholas, lost his wife three years ago but it seems the businessman has found love again with Miss Universe Nigeria.

See some reactions

ch.ocho1389 said: “More tears for the lonely ones who want a woman to end up with a broke man in other to prove it true love Odiegwu. Congratulations darling, God bless you”

queendalineattahnma wrote: “Congratulations my love U found a man for yourself, not a boy. Assurance peace of mind.”

thephenomenalcynthia said: “Congratulations, Adanne. You deserve everything beautiful “

realchiny added: “Happiness is all that matters!! Congratulations”

stansn0w said: “Bro make we do fast marry oo, Our grandpas wan marry all our women.”

