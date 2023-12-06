Miss Universe Nigeria Reacts To Alleged 26-Years-Old Age

Current Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ihueze has broken her silence on the news making rounds that she is set to marry a 54-year-old billionaire and her alleged 26-year-old age.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the beauty queen announced her marriage to Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, a billionaire CEO of SNECOU Group Limited and also a former lawmaker of Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APGA) who has 5 children from his late wife who died three years ago.

Reacting to the news report on her social media page, Mitchel corrects the notion of people tagging her age as 26 or 23 on the internet.

Speaking in Igbo she said people shouldn’t turn back the clocks for her.

She wrote, “My face after seeing 26 everywhere. alaghachi wona’m clock azu,”

However, reports claim that her biography shows that she’s supposedly 33 years of age.

Reactions trailing this post;

diaryofanaijaboy said: “She is 27. It was in her Miss Universe video.

I remember vividly well she was 21 in 2017 when she repressed Nigeria at Miss World. After winning MBGN

She can’t compete at mis”

aidelohii remarked: “aidelohii’s profile picture

I thought she said she was 27 in the pageant speech that took place last month. ”

joyisabella commented: “It’s her Igbo for me ”

melinda_chisom stated: “She is 27 not 33! If you even see her in real life she looks 19 with both beautiful frickles”

See her post below :