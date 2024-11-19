Miss Universe: FG Hails Chidinma Adetshina For Her Remarkable Achievement

Share

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy Hannatu Musa Musawa has congratulated Chidinma Adetshina on her secondplace finish in Saturday’s 73rd Miss Universe pageant at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Musawa described Chidinma’s feat as a testament to her dedication, resilience, and passion for excellence. She said Adetshina’s accomplishment not only brings pride to Nigeria but also inspires a generation of young women to strive for greatness.

The minister said: “Chidinma’s achievement is a shining example of the creative and innovative spirit that defines our nation “She was focused and never gave up in her days of trial.

“We are proud to celebrate her success and tenacity, and we recognise the impact she has made on the global stage. “Her commitment to empowering women and girls through education and advocacy aligns with our ministry’s vision for a vibrant and inclusive creative economy.”

Her achievement, she said, serves as a catalyst for promoting tourism, cultural exchange, and international cooperation. She said: “Chidinma is a shining star and Nigeria’s pride.

Nigerians are proud to celebrate her success and recognize the impact that she has made on the global stage. “As we celebrate Chidinma’s success, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting and empowering creative talents, particularly women, to excel in their chosen fields.”

As first runner-up, Chidinma won $100,000 cash, a 1-year lease on a luxury apartment in New York, a $3 million diamondencrusted crown and connections and contacts to kick off a successful career in modelling and showbiz. 125 participants took part in the 2024 Miss Universe won by Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark.

Share

Please follow and like us: